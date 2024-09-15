From walls to wellness

The shift to safer, greener wall paints

Wall paint, traditionally used to breathe life into bland interiors, has evolved. Today, it serves as a multifunctional tool that addresses safety, health, and environmental concerns. The innovation in paint technology showcases how we can blend aesthetic appeal with functionality to create safer, healthier living environments.

Safety first: Choosing the right paint

Safety in wall paint primarily revolves around its composition and the potential health risks it poses. Traditional paints often contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can cause headaches, dizziness, and other health issues. Long-term exposure can be even more detrimental, affecting liver, kidney, and central nervous system functions.

To mitigate these risks, opting for low-VOC or zero-VOC paints is crucial. These paints use water as a solvent instead of harmful chemicals, significantly reducing the emission of hazardous air pollutants.

Not only do low-VOC or zero-VOC paints contribute to better indoor air quality, but they also meet stringent environmental standards – making them a safer choice for homes and workplaces.

Antimicrobial and antifungal properties

One of the most significant advancements in paint technology is the development of paints with antimicrobial and antifungal properties. These paints are infused with agents that inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew.

An expert from Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited explains, "Antifungal paints come with an emulsified shield that provides a smooth finish to your walls. They act as a protective barrier against mold and mildew growth." This feature is particularly beneficial in humid climates or in rooms that are prone to moisture, such as kitchens and bathrooms.

Additionally, the latest in paint technology includes smart paints, which can adapt their properties according to environmental changes, such as temperature and light.

"Recent advancements in the formulation of antimicrobial and antifungal paints have focused on enhancing their effectiveness and durability. Some notable innovations in this area like nanotechnology, bio-based compounds, control release technology, photocatalytic technology and so on," adds the expert.

Eco-friendly options: Sustainable and safe

The shift towards sustainability has also influenced paint technology. Eco-friendly paints minimise environmental impact by using natural or organic pigments and binders. These paints are not only safer for the environment but also for the people who live and work in painted spaces.

Additionally, some innovative paints now incorporate air-purifying properties. These paints help neutralise airborne toxins and pollutants, contributing to a healthier indoor environment. By choosing these paints, homeowners can play a part in combating indoor air pollution, which is increasingly concerning as urban areas become more congested.

Practical tips for homeowners and designers

When integrating advanced paint solutions into homes and other buildings, consider these tips –

Choose paints with low VOCs and antimicrobial properties to ensure good indoor air quality and hygienic surfaces. Go for environmentally friendly paints to minimise ecological impact.

Utilise colour theory to create environments that support the intended use of each space. Keep informed about the latest developments in paint technology to make well-rounded choices that merge aesthetics, safety, and functionality.

With options ranging from low-VOC formulations to paints with antimicrobial properties, modern paints not only beautify spaces but also protect and improve health and safety. As paint technology continues to advance, the potential for creating safer, more sustainable, and more engaging environments becomes increasingly attainable.