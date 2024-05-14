Getting the most out of furniture decorating your home 101

When we associate value with a property, we often resort to talking about the price of the land or the per square feet cost of an apartment. That is a fair way of evaluating its worth.

However, think about it like this, if you stepped into a new apartment or home, would it be more or less valuable if the space in question was simply a monolith of empty tiles, bricks, and marbles?

While we might not directly associate the price of furniture within a property as part of its value, it is in many ways invaluable. After all, could you just stay in a house that has no furniture?

The topic fascinated me and having spoken with numerous experts—from real estate agencies, interior designing firms, and the furniture industry—I learned some of the vital points a homeowner must keep in mind when getting ready to purchase the necessary furniture for their apartments.

Know your budget

By far the most important factor to keep in mind is that one should firmly iron out their overall budget, budget for individual rooms, and miscellaneous expenses (transport, cleaning, finishing, designing, etc).

Breaking down your budget according to the different rooms in your home is one of the best ways to go about your business. That way, you won't accidentally spend most of your budget on a silly home office you rarely use.

Less is more

Often, people feel this unrealistic pressure to just leave their homes overflowing with furniture, in hopes of impressing their neighbors, friends, families, etc.

However, interior designers suggest using space as appropriately as possible. Ideally, every room in your home will feel spacious while also incorporating the necessary furniture required. At the end of the day, it is all about balancing the space taken up by furniture versus the empty space left over in a room.

When asked what buyers should prioritize, Shafiqur Rahman, Director of HATIL said, "When someone is thinking about buying furniture for their apartment, first, they should prioritize the furniture that has the utmost requirement. Once they have determined their needs, it is essential to consider the exact size of both their living space and the furniture they desire. They should also focus on the quality, functionality, style, budget, durability, after-sales service, and authentic reviews from others."

Photo courtesy: Next Space Associates

Pick a style

There are several great furniture brands out there crafting and building furniture considering both style and comfort. When you look at the catalogs of some of the top furniture brands in the country, you might feel the urge to mix and match products from different companies.

Now, all of that might be a great idea, but at the core of furniture shopping is ensuring that when all of it is put together in a room, nothing looks out of place.

Ensuring a uniform design, color, size, etc can help ensure your room looks well put together. At the end of the day, if all of the different couches and chairs in your living room can find some common denominator in terms of aesthetics, then the room in question will look like a million bucks.

Cheap vs expensive

As Bengalis, we are known for our love of finding the best deals on anything and everything. Personally, I love taking my mother to any shop and later letting her chop off 50-60 percent of a product's price by just haggling with the shopkeepers.

However, cheap doesn't always mean good. When you're buying furniture, you are likely going to expect those items to last you for decades. If you opt for cheap furniture from the get-go, you will likely end up having to replace or fix that piece of furniture multiple times.

I am not suggesting readers only chase the most expensive furniture brands. Rather, my point is that you should be weighing the price versus the quality of any product, particularly furniture.

Now, equipped with all of this information, you can start your journey buying furniture, whether this is your first time doing so, or you're a veteran of the field.