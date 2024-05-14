Beyond walls : The rise of open kitchens in luxury apartments

In recent times, the concept of an open kitchen has become one of the defining features of a modern luxury apartment – reflecting a shift in interior design that values spaciousness, functionality, and social engagement. This architectural trend not only enhances the visual appeal of living spaces but also aligns with the contemporary lifestyle that favours open, multipurpose areas over traditional, segmented layouts. So, what exactly is an open kitchen and what are its defining characteristics?

Mohammad Anwar Parvez Raj, showroom in-charge of HATIL at Kazipara, Mirpur, answers, "The setup of an open kitchen typically features visible sightlines across multiple areas, a central island that doubles as a social and prep area, and consistent styling that ties the spaces together visually."

Raj explains that the open plan of the kitchen eliminates the need for multiple doorways or narrow passageways that can impede movement, particularly when carrying food, dishes, or other items between these zones. The ease of access facilitates everyday activities such as serving meals or entertaining guests, making the living space more cohesive and user-friendly.+

A layout of the different ways to build an open kitchen.

Historically, kitchens were secluded, purely functional spaces relegated to the back of a home. However, with changes in social dynamics and the increasing importance of the kitchen as a communal hub, the walls have come down. Today's luxury apartments boast open kitchens that seamlessly integrate with living and dining areas, creating a unified and expansive space.

"For today's homeowners, who value both aesthetics and functionality, an open kitchen is a lifestyle statement. It uplifts the living environment, promoting a sophisticated, yet practical approach to everyday life and entertaining," shares Raj, elaborating on the benefits of having an open kitchen.

When it comes to typical Bangladeshi households, integrating the concept of an open kitchen becomes tricky. Architect Chowdhury Farah Zaki, a noted interior designer and lecturer at the Department of Architecture, American International University, Bangladesh explains, "The concept of 'open kitchen' is nothing new, but is not widely used in the real estate scenario, primarily due to the Bangladeshi cooking and dish-washing methods."

Traditional homes often employ cooks and maids, leading to a preference for enclosed kitchens that hide the mess associated with everyday cooking. Zaki's solution in luxury settings often involves dual kitchen designs: "One with an open concept catering to baking and making small meals, and a small walled kitchen dedicated for everyday Bangladeshi cooking methods and washing."

Moreover, without walls to obstruct sunlight, natural light freely permeates the space, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. "Natural light is like finding a bag of gold for the people of densely populated Dhaka city," Zaki comments, highlighting how important light and space are for creating a pleasant living environment.

This open layout of the kitchen not only makes the apartment feel more spacious but also contributes to energy savings and enhances the overall well-being of the residents.

Open kitchens in luxury apartments typically feature high-end materials that are both durable and visually stunning. Granite, marble, or quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and professional-grade stainless steel appliances.

When designing an open kitchen, Zaki emphasises the importance of maintaining the kitchen work triangle to ensure efficient movement between the stove, sink, and refrigerator. She also highlights the need for high-quality materials and appliances, such as durable countertops in granite or engineered materials, efficient kitchen hoods, and proper ventilation systems to handle the intensive cooking methods common in Bangladeshi cuisine.

To maintain a sense of continuity with the living area, open kitchens in luxury apartments often adopt a minimalist aesthetic. This involves clean lines, a neutral colour palette, and clutter-free surfaces that emphasise spaciousness and elegance.

Transforming a traditional kitchen into an open concept is a complex process involving electrical and plumbing changes, but Zaki reassures that with professional help, it is entirely feasible. "With my experience in redesigning kitchens into an open kitchen, I can say it's easy and doable if an architect/designer is hired," she states, adding that many stores offer a one-stop solution with international fixtures and fittings.

Open kitchens in luxury apartments epitomise modern living by combining functionality, aesthetics, and social dynamics. As a centrepiece of home design, they facilitate a more interactive and inclusive way of life. Whether hosting a party, enjoying a family meal, or simply relaxing, the open kitchen enriches these experiences by creating a versatile, elegant, and welcoming space.

Therefore, for anyone designing or remodelling a luxury apartment, considering an open kitchen is a step towards crafting a vibrant and adaptable home environment.