Where are the jobs, where is the justice?

The powerful waves of the July uprising swept through Bangladesh, igniting hopes for a better future and demanding justice, employment, and dignity for the masses. Yet, in this turbulent period, the promises made by the interim government remain unfulfilled, and the people's expectations continue to be dashed—especially in the realms of employment opportunities and social justice.

The movement, which initially arose from the fundamental demand for equality in employment opportunities, eventually shifted to calling for the resignation of the autocratic government. After the uprising, when the interim government was formed, people from various classes took to the streets demanding what they had been deprived of under the autocratic regime. They protested for dignified jobs, job security, and fair wages—basic rights essential to social justice. However, despite these noble aspirations, the interim government has completely failed to prioritise employment creation or address the needs of workers and farmers. Instead, it has persistently ignored their interests, deepening disillusionment across the nation.

The significant movements that have marked this year's struggle cannot be overlooked. Some of these trace back to the remnants of autocratic rule, while others have emerged in response to the shutdown of factories owned by beneficiaries of the previous regime. Throughout the year, garment workers have sustained their demand for unpaid wages, taking to the streets as numerous factories closed without fulfilling their financial obligations. Similarly, tea workers continue their protests, insisting on decent wages and better working conditions. Teachers and academic staff across various educational institutions have voiced their discontent over irregularities in appointments, promotions, and layoffs, demanding proper employment policies and job security. From primary school teachers and madrasa educators to nurses, and both private- and government-sector employees, the cry for fair treatment and stable employment has resonated across all sectors.

In essence, the protests and demonstrations during 2024–2025 have largely centred on the core issues of job security, fair treatment, and opposition to arbitrary dismissals or transfers. Many of these movements have organised strikes, rallies, and sit-ins, striving to pressure authorities into addressing their demands for better employment conditions. These widespread protests highlight a pressing reality—employment insecurity and the lack of protected rights continue to define the struggles of workers and professionals in Bangladesh today.

One of the most significant movements during this period has been that of the Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS), demanding the merger of the Rural Electrification Board (REB) with the Palli Bidyut Samity. This demand is rooted in the long history of rural electricity crises. The crux of the problem lies in the dual control of the power distribution system—the REB and the PBS—which has led to ongoing conflicts and frustrations. REB's control over PBS has resulted in strained relations, inefficiency, and corruption. The Rural Electrification Board has dismissed many employees, issued stand releases, and unfairly transferred staff, creating an environment of fear. The most affected are the lower-level workers. The people's grievances about transformer failures, irregular line designs, and technical faults have often gone unaddressed because frontline technicians and workers lack institutional autonomy to voice concerns. They operate under an environment of fear, and their complaints rarely reach decision-makers—this has stifled technical problem-solving and deepened service disparities.

The garment workers' movement, once a symbol of Bangladesh's economic prowess, has seen its demands for fair wages and safer working environments met with indifference or superficial responses. Despite their crucial role in the nation's economy, workers continue to labour under unsafe conditions and with little security, feeling betrayed by government commitments.

The primary teachers' movement emerged as a voice of frustration against inadequate salaries, poor working conditions, and the neglect of basic educational needs. Teachers, who are the backbone of the nation's future, continue to demand their rightful due, but their cries have largely gone unheard. Similarly, farmers have been protesting against unfair pricing, credit shortages, and a lack of infrastructural support—a stark reminder that the agrarian economy remains fragile and neglected.

The two-month-long sit-in of Tothyo Apa is another movement that has recently attracted widespread attention. The protesters, commonly known as Tothyo Apa, are women employed under a government project run by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, working tirelessly to empower women through digital services in rural areas. They have been peacefully protesting since 22 May at the Press Club—including on Eid day—and have travelled from distant districts like Kurigram, Khagrachari, and Jhalokathi, hundreds of miles from the capital. Many of them are the sole breadwinners for their families, managing their children's school expenses, household needs, and medical bills single-handedly. Despite their dedication and long-standing service, the government now plans to dismiss them on grounds of suspicion and political bias, merely because they are part of a government project and not permanent employees.

When they sought justice and their rightful employment, they were met with violence—police intervention, injuries, and arrests—including pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, cancer patients, and persons with disabilities. The government's brutal response to their peaceful demonstration not only violates their constitutional rights but also reveals a deep disregard for their dignity and contributions. Instead of addressing their legitimate demands—for job security, fair treatment, and recognition of their work—the authorities have subjected them to harassment, violence, and dehumanisation. This blatant cruelty underscores a broader pattern of unfair treatment, whereby the government marginalises and mistreats those who advocate for their rights, branding them as enemies and systematically silencing their voices. Such actions not only suppress genuine protests but also betray the very principles of justice and equality that these women seek to uphold.

The interim government, often unable or unwilling to implement reforms to protect the interests of factory workers, trade unions, employees across private and public sectors, and outsourced workers, has frequently questioned the legitimacy of their protests. Rather than addressing their grievances, the government has arbitrarily labelled protesters as collaborators of the previous autocratic regime. Support for any particular political party should never serve as a criterion for unfair transfers, stand releases, or dismissals. Regardless of any political affiliations individuals may have had in the past, the state has a fundamental responsibility to treat all workers with fairness, dignity, and respect. Unfortunately, we have witnessed the government exploiting political connections as a basis for mistreatment, further deepening the sense of insecurity and injustice among these workers.

While these movements reveal a collective yearning for justice, employment, and dignity, the interim government's response has been tepid at best. Many expected that the government would prioritise creating jobs, reform policies, and meet the genuine demands of the people. Instead, the measures taken so far have fallen short, lacking a cohesive strategy to address the root causes of unemployment and social disparity. The interim government's inability—or perhaps unwillingness—to act decisively has led many to believe that it is incapable of fulfilling the aspirations of the masses.

Moshahida Sultana is an associate professor, Department of Accounting, University of Dhaka.