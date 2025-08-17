ISU alumni making their mark in diverse professional fields

Today, we dive into the inspiring journeys of two such distinguished ISU alumni, whose successes are a testament to ISU's profound impact.

Hasib Hossain Ankon

Graduating in 2024 with a major in Marketing, Hasib Hossain Ankon is currently pursuing an MBA at ISU, a clear indication of his enduring trust in the institution. His professional trajectory has seen him transition from clothes merchandising, after completing a supply chain major, to his current pivotal role in service quality and complaints management at bKash Limited.

Hasib's journey is particularly inspiring given his humble beginnings. "I come from a rural area, so I knew very little about these things," he candidly shares, referring to the complexities of the corporate world. He credits ISU entirely for equipping him with the essential skills for his current demanding role. "Everything I know—presentation, reporting, communication, relationship building, etc.— I learnt from ISU."

He elaborates on how his improved presentation skills, honed at ISU, were instrumental in his ability to present distinct bKash services and present the content in front of management.

Beyond the classroom, Hasib's university experience was rich with personal growth and cherished memories. Despite humorously describing himself as "a backbencher", he fondly recalls his undergraduate life as a period of profound connection. "My undergrad life was short, but I have to say, everyone was like my family. It felt as though the teachers were the guardians and we were their children," he says.

Hasib reminisces about great memories with the teachers and of the classroom, specifically mentioning his enjoyment of marketing classes and his high regard for Dr Monirul Hasan Masum, whom he affectionately calls 'the marketing boss'.

Hasib's involvement in extracurricular activities played a crucial role in his holistic development. He served as the vice-president of the ISU Business Club and was also a former brand ambassador for the university. These roles provided him with invaluable opportunities for professional growth. "Because of my affiliation with the club, I had the opportunity to network with different corporations and companies," he explains.

His responsibilities as a brand ambassador included attending numerous seminars and conducting programmes, experiences that further refined his capabilities. "I am grateful to my university because they taught me how to communicate and build relationships. I also learnt how to organise programmes, create the budget, and conduct the programme," he shares.

As a member of ISU's second batch, Hasib faced the unique challenge of having fewer seniors to guide him. This experience has shaped his valuable advice for current juniors. He stresses the importance of early career planning, saying, "You need to decide which sector you want to get into, for example, marketing, finance, or supply chain."

He further advises students to actively seek out job circulars online, identify required skills, and proactively build those competencies.

Md Rafsan Jani

Md Rafsan Jani, a proud alumnus of ISU's Department of Textile Engineering, exemplifies the university's pioneering spirit. As a student from the very first batch of Textile Engineering, graduating in 2023, Rafsan's journey is particularly significant. He is currently making significant contributions as a junior dyeing technician in the research and development section of The Civil Engineer's Wash Limited (TCEWL), part of the Standard MH Group.

Rafsan highlights a critical aspect of ISU's educational philosophy: its strong connection to industry. He acknowledges the stark difference between academic and industrial environments. However, he found his transition seamless, largely due to ISU's unique advantage—its mother concern, Standard Group. This affiliation provided important practical exposure.

"Every semester we went on field visits to different factories. Whenever we asked for field visits, we got the opportunity to go on-site visits," he shares. This hands-on approach, he asserts, was crucial. "The university always provided guidelines to get more in touch with the practical side of things. The hands-on approach helped us understand the theoretical aspects of textile engineering."

This direct industry immersion is a cornerstone of ISU's curriculum, ensuring graduates are not just theoretically sound but also practically adept and ready for the challenges of the workplace.

Rafsan's recollections of his time at ISU are filled with warmth and gratitude. As part of the inaugural textile engineering batch, the students shared a unique bond with the teachers. "I vividly remember how the Vice-Chancellor of ISU spent time with the students to keep us from being bored due to the absence of seniors," says Rafsan. "I cherish the strong affinity for the teachers. I always felt totally at home and could freely communicate with our professors, and they would give us guidance."

The small class size of the first batch further strengthened the student-teacher relationship, creating an environment where personal development was paramount.

Beyond academic and professional skills, ISU instilled a sense of social responsibility. Rafsan recounts how, during a natural calamity, the teachers stepped up to help the distressed without being asked. This act of selfless service taught him how to be with the people and help them, demonstrating the university's commitment to nurturing compassionate and socially conscious individuals.

Extracurricular activities were central to Rafsan's university experience. As a student of the first batch, he was instrumental in establishing the Textile Club, serving as its vice president. This club became a platform for students to engage in competitive tasks with other universities and to develop skills. He particularly highlights the power of networking fostered through these activities. "The collaboration among different university students has led to developing skills that later helped me in my workplace. One of the most important perks of the Textile Club was networking. Through the collaboration, speaking with different students, teachers, and many others, we created a network," he mentions.

Rafsan also reflects on the invaluable leadership qualities he cultivated at ISU, "My teachers, batch mentors, Raisul Hoque, who is the head of the Public Relations at ISU, and the Vice-Chancellor always told me that I had leadership qualities. They always asked me to plan programmes."

These early encouragements and opportunities translated directly into his professional life, where he now applies and continues to grow his leadership skills.

"My university taught me that to get something, you have to work incredibly hard," Rafsan continues. "They taught me how important discipline is. We cannot achieve much without efforts and patience; I believe that I have internalised this, and I am applying this in my work."

Rafsan also goes on to offer thoughtful advice to his juniors, urging them to focus on creating meaningful relationships and to have good bonding with the alumni.

The narratives of Hasib and Rafsan paint a compelling picture of ISU as a transformative institution. Both alumni attest to how the university equipped them with specific, actionable skills directly applicable to their professional roles. The recurring theme of teachers acting as guardians and the strong bonds among students and faculty creates a nurturing space where students feel comfortable to learn, grow, and even overcome personal challenges.

The stories of Hasib Hossain Ankon and Md Rafsan Jani serve as powerful reminders of how a university can impact the personal and professional lives of its students.