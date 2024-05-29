We’ve built a robust system for students’ job success

Presidency University (PU) is steadfast in its mission to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today's ever-evolving job market. Acknowledging the rapid changes and increasing demands of various industries, Presidency University has instituted a comprehensive approach through the establishment of the Office of Student Affairs and Career Services. This pivotal office is divided into three specialized wings: Extra and Co-curricular Activities, the Placement Cell, and Alumni Affairs, each playing a crucial role in enhancing student readiness for professional challenges.

Mohammad Manjurul Haque Khan, Head, Student Affairs and Career Services, Presidency University

The Extra and Co-curricular Activities wing is dedicated to encouraging a well-rounded educational experience beyond the traditional classroom setting. Presidency University operates 13 diverse clubs under this wing, creating numerous opportunities for students to develop a wide array of skills.

The Programming Club organizes the 'Code Wizard - Intra-University Coding Competition,' sharpening students' coding and problem-solving abilities. Additionally, the Presidency University Programming Club hosts numerous workshops to help programmers develop their skills. The Debate Club hosts the Inter-University Debate Competition, sharpening critical thinking and public speaking skills. The Blockchain Club conducts the Blockchain Olympiad, encouraging expertise in cutting-edge technologies. The AI Club organizes AI Hackathons, promoting innovation in artificial intelligence. The IoT Club facilitates project showcasing and competitions, driving practical IoT solutions. The Sports Club offers tournaments in football, cricket, badminton, and indoor games, promoting physical fitness and teamwork. The Public Speakers Club focuses on enhancing public speaking capabilities. The Job Seekers Club provides a unique two-year program guaranteeing job placement upon completion. The Business Club tailors activities for business students to apply theoretical knowledge practically. The Civil Engineering Club supports civil engineering students through targeted events and projects. The English Language Club organizes the English Battle, boosting language competency. The Cultural Club celebrates cultural events such as Rabindra and Nazrul Jayanti, Pitha Utshob, and the Fruit Festival, enriching students' cultural appreciation and organizational skills.

The Placement Cell at Presidency University plays a critical role in bridging the gap between academic preparation and professional employment. It has developed a robust placement ecosystem that ensures the successful employment of all students. This cell continuously organizes employment development programs throughout the year, equipping students with essential skills such as resume writing, interview techniques, and professional etiquette. These programs are designed to make students job-ready and confident as they step into the competitive job market.

The Alumni Affairs unit is instrumental in maintaining a strong network between Presidency University and its graduates. By establishing an effective relationship with its alumni, Presidency University leverages their professional experiences and insights to contribute to the university's overall development. Alumni involvement not only enhances the learning environment but also provides current students with valuable networking opportunities and mentorship.

Presidency University's holistic approach to student development, through its dedicated Office of Student Affairs and Career Services, ensures that its graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of an ever-changing job market. By integrating extracurricular activities, a strong placement ecosystem, and active alumni engagement, PU provides comprehensive education, preparing students to become future leaders and innovators.