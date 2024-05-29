United International University (UIU) began its journey in October 2003 under the patronage of the United Group with only 76 students. Within a short period of time, the university made a visible impression in the arena of higher education in Bangladesh.

UIU's vision is to become a center of excellence in teaching, learning, and research in the South Asian region. Since its inception, UIU has been striving to improve the quality of higher education in the country in various unique ways.

Consistently ranked as one of the top private universities in Bangladesh in the QS Asia University Rankings from 2019 to 2024, UIU also achieved notable positions in the QS World University Rankings 2024, ranking 3rd among private universities and 5th among all universities of Bangladesh. In THE IMPACT Rankings, UIU was ranked in the world in the SDG-1 category from 2020 to 2023 and 2nd among all universities of Bangladesh in 2023.

UIU Business School is accredited by the globally renowned US-based ACBSP, unconditionally for 10 years. Additionally, its BBA in AIS program is ACCA accredited. Furthermore, the CSE and EEE programs under the School of Science and Engineering are accredited by the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).

The campus spans 18 bigha land, hosting more than 100 smart classrooms and over 56 labs for different departments. The syllabus of all subjects is regularly updated according to industry needs.

Prof. Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor, United International University

The university's primary objective is to produce skillful graduates ready for the job market. UIU aims for its graduates to be job-ready from day one. For instance, to prepare students for employment in software companies, UIU offers specialized knowledge and skills training over one or two semesters. These skills enable students to seize job opportunities in various organizations. This program initially targeted students who completed 100 or more credits, with the belief that it will not only provide jobs but also nurture entrepreneurship skills among students, applicable to all departments.

UIU provides students with projects across different courses, enhancing their presentation skills, which have already garnered wide appreciation. Various seminars, workshops, and symposiums hosted by renowned corporate experts facilitate career beginnings for UIU students. Activities such as CV writing, mock interviews, case studies, and soft skills training in communication, negotiation, and problem-solving further prepare students for the corporate world. Corporate leaders also share success stories to motivate students and better prepare them for the job market.