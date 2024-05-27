Boosting infrastructure supports paint industry

The paint industry in Bangladesh thrives due to a fast-growing set of consumers who are willing to experiment and explore new things. These innovation-friendly consumers embrace new products and technologies. The presence of numerous multinational companies across different industries also enhances access to and acceptance of cutting-edge technology and advanced products. Overall, the synergy between exploring and experimentative consumers and the robust presence of global companies creates a dynamic and growing paint market in Bangladesh.

However, the paint industry in Bangladesh has a few vulnerabilities. One of them is its susceptibility to global turbulence due to its smaller size, which can disrupt supply chains and affect the availability of raw materials. Additionally, high dependency on imports makes the industry vulnerable to currency fluctuations.

To deliver robust growth in Bangladesh's paint industry, the government should support the construction industry. By investing in infrastructure projects and housing developments, demand for paint products will naturally increase. Additionally, controlling inflation is crucial, as paint is not a necessity. Keeping inflation in check will maintain consumers' purchasing power, encouraging them to spend on paints. Strategic government support and friendly policies for the construction industry and economic governance are key to fostering sustainable growth in this sector.