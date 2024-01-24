The need for leadership qualities among students for promoting peace in society

At present, our world is plastered with conflict, humanitarian crises, discrimination, and hate. Wars are tearing at the fabric of our societies and driving humans further apart than ever. A seemingly never-ending cycle of animosity has engulfed communities worldwide, emphasising the urgency of addressing these issues.

To curb this hate and inspire future generations to mend the current state of affairs, the International Day of Education is being celebrated with a central theme of "learning for lasting peace". It has been dedicated to the wide-ranging role education and educators can play in combating hate speech, thus encouraging peace and order.

To achieve this feat, we must first look towards the leaders of tomorrow – our youth. Ensuring an active commitment towards peace demands a landscape where we can equip students with proper education and well-rounded leadership qualities. Only by gaining myriad compassionate values can they become leaders of their own communities and advocates for peace in the later stages of their lives.

David Knox, Director Programmes, Bangladesh, British Council, shared his thoughts on the range of leadership qualities students in our society should have if they are to promote peace in a large magnitude.

"From the perspective of the UK national curriculum and British Council research, we would emphasise the development of skills such as communication, empathy, critical thinking, resilience and adaptability, and collaboration," he said.

He further emphasised the need for each of these values saying, "Effective communication is crucial for fostering understanding and resolving conflicts peacefully. Empathy helps students appreciate diverse perspectives, fostering a culture of inclusivity and tolerance. Critical thinking enables them to analyse complex issues, understand the root causes of conflicts, and devise innovative solutions. Additionally, resilience and adaptability are vital, as promoting peace often involves navigating challenges and setbacks. The ability to collaborate and work in teams is also essential for creating a collective impact."

Each of these skills is pivotal and must work in tandem to solidify a student's role as an august and participative individual. Furthermore, one of the biggest takeaways from a contemporary education of this calibre is that while students continue to develop these qualities, they also gain a sense of agency and empowerment. These are vital for nurturing citizens who are not passive observers but active contributors to societal well-being. And when students feel empowered to make a difference, they are more likely to engage in philanthropic and selfless acts, thereby contributing to the overall fabric of peace in society.

Beyond the scope of becoming leaders, leadership education also reserves the ability to help students foster important and life-long values that will help them flourish in every stage of their lives. Collaboration, compassion, critical thinking, etc. are all incredibly important factors that can effectively be a pathway for students to become compassionate, responsible, and engaging citizens.

However, none of this can be ensured unless there are platforms to teach these values. That is why the responsibility falls upon educational institutions to initiate this sort of teaching. On this matter, David reiterated the need for schools to shape students into future leaders, which begins with the curriculum.

"The UK national curriculum, with its emphasis on Personal, Social, Health, and Economic (PSHE) education, provides a framework for cultivating social and emotional skills," he said. "British Council research highlights the importance of global citizenship education, encouraging schools to incorporate themes of sustainability, equality, diversity and inclusion, and human rights into the curriculum."

He further advised schools to adopt measures that can enhance students' ability to make informed decisions and learn sustainable leadership practices.

"To enhance leadership qualities, schools can adopt experiential learning approaches, such as project-based learning, simulations, and community service. Schools can also integrate activities and projects that promote teamwork, conflict resolution, and environmental awareness. These methods offer students practical experiences that build resilience, teamwork, and a sense of social responsibility," he opined.

Beyond the realms of the classroom, extracurricular activities, including clubs and initiatives focused on sustainability and peace, are also wonderful avenues for students to apply and develop their leadership skills in real-world contexts. Taking part in workshops and seminars is also an excellent way to expose students to diverse perspectives and real-world challenges related to peace and sustainability.

But before these strides can be taken to implement peace and leadership-focused education into students' regular curriculum, its importance must be realised and disseminated to the concerned stakeholders. Thus, we must first make it clear why leadership qualities are needed in students in the first place.

According to David, society looks towards students when it comes to promoting peace and sustainability for three particular elements.

"Firstly, students represent the future, their values and actions contribute to the long-term well-being of any society. With this in mind, policymakers and educators seek to instil the values of peace and sustainability in students to make them active and responsible global citizens," he said.

He continued, "Secondly, young people are filled with idealism, energy, and fresh perspectives, making them key players in driving positive social and environmental change. Students can be seen as agents of change who can challenge and reshape societal norms. Lastly, educational institutions are considered platforms for nurturing not just academic excellence but also social responsibility, making students natural advocates for peace and sustainability."

It is clear why the world must rely on the youth of today to bring about the change we wish to see in the future. Since they will eventually become the leaders of tomorrow, it is our responsibility to ensure that they can gain healthy leadership qualities and a wide range of perspectives.

The need for leadership qualities among students will always remain paramount for promoting peace in society. Leadership is not an exclusive trait reserved for a select few; it is a skill that can be nurtured and developed in every student. Through the cultivation of emotional intelligence, a proactive approach to problem-solving, an emphasis on inclusivity, and the promotion of collaborative teamwork, we can shape young students into leaders who are committed to creating a more peaceful and harmonious world. The cumulative educational journey should extend beyond textbooks and exams, aiming to mould individuals who, armed with leadership qualities, can pave the way for a future that is remarkably united, understanding, and peaceful.

Ayaan Shams Siddiquee is a private A Level candidate and a contributor at Campus, The Daily Star.