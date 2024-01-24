Cultivating peace through education

In a world marred by conflict and division, education emerges as a beacon of hope to instil empathy and cultivate a society capable of sustaining peace. Engaging with disciplines such as economics, political science, and international relations empowers the youth to advocate for ethical governance, promotes transparency, and challenges systems that perpetuate inequality — the foundations for a more peaceful society.

While studying these subjects at the school level provides the necessary foundations for further study, it broadens the mind to embrace diversity and foster cultural sensitivity. By exploring different countries' cultures and historical backgrounds, students shed ethnocentric biases and begin to see the world through varied perspectives. They understand power and privilege and learn to navigate the ethical minefields of human interaction. This journey fosters empathy, dismantles stereotypes and equips them with the tools necessary to navigate an increasingly interconnected world.

Economics, one of the most popular and widely taught social sciences, teaches resource allocation, trade, and development. Students develop analytical skills and learn to identify systemic injustice, formulate policies that promote inclusive growth, and bridge socioeconomic divides that often fuel conflict. Armed with this understanding, future leaders can help build economies that are sustainable and serve the needs of all, not just the privileged few.

Political Science, on the other hand, is not just about political theory. The discipline provides students with the toolkit to analyse power structures, historical conflicts, and the root causes of tension. They learn to champion democratic values, analyse the impact of policies on different groups, and advocate for fair and transparent governance.

International Relations is also an increasingly lucrative undergraduate and graduate degree of choice for many. With the world becoming more globalised by the day, a discipline to navigate the complex web of global interactions is essential. Through subject areas such as diplomacy, foreign policy, and conflict resolution, students learn to examine the political and cultural intricacies of the world. They learn to decipher historical enmities and craft diplomatic solutions that prioritise cooperation and mutual respect rather than confrontation and violence. Studying this discipline paves the way for the youth to become future ambassadors of peace who foster dialogue, overcome cultural differences, and masterfully negotiate a future that benefits all.

Institutes of higher education play a critical role in training the youth to promote peace. UCSI University, a leading institution in Malaysia, recognises the importance of addressing global challenges through specialised courses. "The programmes we offer are directly related to building economies in Bangladesh. Our students are encouraged to explore these themes through interdisciplinary studies, class projects, and community engagements through the student affairs and alumni in various clubs and societies. This approach ensures graduates have a holistic understanding of societal challenges and possess the skills necessary to contribute positively to their communities," said the UCSI Bangladesh Branch Administration.

The key to building a more empathetic society is not just academics. School and university communities, with their diverse array of extracurricular activities (ECAs), programmes, and workshops can provide the opportunity to cultivate the skills and values essential to becoming global citizens.

Model United Nations (MUN) conferences transform classrooms into miniature world assemblies, where students turn into diplomats. Through grappling with global challenges, they hone their negotiation and conflict resolution skills.

Azneef Chowdhury, Vice President of the Chittagong Grammar School MUN club, said, "At MUNs, you are exposed to ideas from delegates of varying experience levels, so you get to process different perspectives whilst still having to reasonably uphold your own."

He also added, "MUNs are realistic to a certain extent, but they're also simulations, and that shows. As a delegate, you only have to deal with one side of the agenda, and you don't have the overwhelming pressure that real diplomats do when situations get to their worst."

Likewise, debate clubs provide forums for the youth to articulate their ideas, challenge assumptions, and defend their perspective with logic and fervour. By engaging in respectful discourse, students acquire critical thinking skills, learn to build compelling arguments, and instantly brainstorm responses, all important skills for navigating the complexities of the globalised world.

"Debating might be one of the best ways to develop critical thinking and diversify your perspective. In debates, sometimes you have to support a side you don't agree with. For example, if you are a left-leaning person, you might sometimes have to defend conservative arguments such as trade protectionism, which goes against leftist globalism. If you don't have an open mind and make yourself temporarily believe that the argument is good, you cannot convince the judge either," explained Robiah Arefin, a former Team Bangladesh debater and current debate coach of Mastermind School and Excel Academy.

"Debating also forces you to learn a lot more, because there are an unlimited number of topics that can come up," he added.

As one of the most prestigious and challenging ECAs out there, there are numerous avenues to participate. Many schools have debating clubs and often have in-house coaches to train those looking to pursue competitive debating at the national or international stage through the World Schools Debating Championships (WSDC) or the World Universities Debating Championship (WUDC).

Robiah shed light on how to get started with debating. "One of the best ways to get into debating is through your institution's debating club. In Bangladesh, most of the tournaments aren't open, so you need to be in a school club. There are a few open tournaments on the international stage, but the vast majority of them are institutional. There are tons of YouTube videos by the best debaters in the world, and you can improve your skills by watching them."

It is also important to venture out of institutions and into the real world. Participating in community service and local initiatives that combat social issues instils empathy and provides a real-world perspective into pressing challenges. UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus has taken the steps to promote just that. The UCSI Bangladesh Branch Administration said, "We are deeply committed to engaging with local communities and addressing social issues. Our plans and initiatives include partnering with local NGOs and community organisations to develop impactful projects. These projects address social challenges like healthcare accessibility, education, and environmental sustainability. Through ongoing awareness, our students and faculty will have the opportunity to participate in these initiatives, whether physically or in hybrid mode, with other UCSI campuses, applying their knowledge and skills to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals in Bangladesh."

Mashiyat Nayeem is a final-year student at North South University and a contributor at Campus, The Daily Star.