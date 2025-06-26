Jamuna AC: A Symbol of Innovation, Excellence, and National Pride

Monika Islam, Group Director, Jamuna Group

The Daily Star (TDS): How would you describe your company's current position and market share within the air conditioning industry?

Monika Islam (MI): Jamuna AC holds a dominant position in Bangladesh's competitive air conditioner market. While several local and international companies have been operating in the home appliance sector for over two decades, the industry has long suffered from a shortage of high-quality products that are accessible to the general consumer. Recognising this critical gap, the late, respected founder and chairman of the Jamuna Group, Nurul Islam, envisioned a future where world-class electronics would be accessible to every household at an affordable price. Driven by this vision, Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles Ltd.—a key subsidiary of the nation's industrial giant, Jamuna Group—commenced large-scale manufacturing of electronics and home appliances in 2014. Among its standout products, Jamuna AC has emerged as a flagship brand, setting new standards in quality, performance, and value.

Produced in a state-of-the-art facility equipped with cutting-edge technology, advanced machinery, and top-grade raw materials, Jamuna ACs rival global competitors in both innovation and reliability. Continuous research and development, along with a relentless pursuit of excellence, have firmly positioned Jamuna AC as the leading air conditioner brand in the country.

Historically, the Bangladeshi air conditioning (AC) market has been heavily reliant on imports. Today, thanks to the pioneering efforts of companies like Jamuna Electronics, over 85% of the country's AC demand is now fulfilled by locally manufactured units. This shift not only reduces import dependency but also strengthens the national economy, supports job creation, and enhances technological self-reliance.

TDS: What innovation and technology have you integrated in your products to enhance energy efficiency?

MI: At Jamuna Electronics, we understand that consumers purchase air conditioners primarily for comfort and relief from heat, but we also recognise the importance of energy efficiency and affordability. To meet the needs of a wide range of customers, including the middle and lower-middle-income segments, we have prioritised innovation and technology in the development of Jamuna ACs. Our air conditioners are equipped with advanced 5D and AI Inverter Technology, which ensures optimal cooling performance while significantly reducing electricity consumption. This state-of-the-art innovation enables Jamuna ACs to save up to 70% on energy usage compared to conventional systems, making them both cost-effective and environmentally responsible.

Additionally, Jamuna ACs feature an ultra-low 0.5W standby power consumption mode. This intelligent feature ensures minimal energy usage when the unit is not actively cooling, helping to keep electricity bills under control without compromising comfort. By combining world-class engineering, energy-efficient technology, and customer-centric design, Jamuna ACs deliver reliable performance that aligns with both the climate demands and the economic realities of our customers.

TDS: How are you addressing changing consumer preferences, particularly regarding smart home integration and user-friendly features?

MI: Jamuna Electronics is proactively addressing evolving consumer preferences—especially in smart-home integration and advanced user-centric features—by embedding innovative, health-focused, and intelligent technologies into its AC lineup.

Intelligent & Smart-home Features

5D AI Inverter with intelligent "Follow Me" zone control:

Utilises AI to detect room temperature around the user and adjust cooling accordingly, optimising comfort and energy usage.

Wi-Fi connectivity + app control:

Jamuna Smart AC models support mobile app control, enabling users to adjust settings—temperature, fan speed, modes—from anywhere.

Offline voice control:

Some models offer remote-free voice commands (in Bengali and English), making smart-home interaction possible even without internet.

Air Quality & Wellness Enhancements:

Jamuna AC goes beyond cooling to prioritise air purity and health.

Multi-stage purification system:

PM2.5 filter with high-pressure ionisation and nano-catalysts.

Cold plasma ioniser to reduce mental stress and boost immunity.

Vitamin-C filter to preserve skin moisture.

Silver ion & anti-germ filters to neutralise bacteria and odours.

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability:

70% more efficient than conventional units—heading towards 6-star energy ratings.

0.5W standby power draw and Eco-mode significantly reduce electricity usage.

R410A refrigerant, inner-grooved copper tubes, and Gold-fin condenser support eco-friendly operation.

Servicing & Reliability

24/24 service promise: free installation within 24 hours, two complimentary cleanings over 24 months, and same-day service for just BDT 24.

TDS: What steps are you taking to expand your market presence both in

urban and emerging rural markets across Bangladesh?

MI: AC is a growing industry. AC sales have increased significantly in the last few years. Bangladesh has become a big market due to its large population. Global climate change is shifting the weather patterns in our subcontinent, resulting in an increase in temperature in Bangladesh every year. Along with this, the purchasing power of the common people is also increasing due to the progress of the country's economy.

With our growing demand for ACs, socio-economic development, and climate change, I believe the AC market has a bright future. Keeping this growing consumer demand in mind, Jamuna is already working on increasing production capacity, continuously improving quality, and introducing new models of ACs to the market.

