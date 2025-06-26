Gree AC: Tops global rankings since 2005

Md. Nurul Afser, Deputy Managing Director, Electro Mart Group

The Daily Star (TDS): How would you describe your company's current position and market share within the air conditioning industry?

Md. Nurul Afser (MNA): Gree dominates the air conditioner market, maintaining the top position in Bangladesh. Gree AC has retained the title of the number one air conditioner brand in the world for nineteen consecutive years since 2005. Gree received this recognition for its consistent performance, consumer trust, loyalty, and reliability—evaluated through four key business intelligence indicators: market analysis, retail sales volume, consumer insight, and global distribution of air conditioning products. Gree has also been awarded the Superbrand status in Bangladesh and has held the number one position in the country's electronics market for the last 27 years.

Bangladesh's air conditioner market is projected to generate a revenue of BDT 3,000 to 3,500 crore by 2025. This market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 10 to 12 percent. The demand for energy-efficient air conditioners is increasing in Bangladesh to promote sustainable living and reduce electricity consumption. Gree currently holds the number one position, capturing a significant share of the market.

TDS: What innovation and technology have you integrated in your products to enhance energy efficiency?

MNA: Gree ACs come with special features that set them apart, such as efficient cold plasma technology for cleaner air, fully enclosed air guide louvers and top-mounted filters, auto self-cleaning, comfortable airflow with wide air supply, quiet design, AI intelligent control, Wi-Fi remote control, washable air purification filters, 60-second fast cooling, 3D airflow, four-way air swing, I-Feel technology, comfortable sleep mode, ideal temperature control, cold air prevention, turbo button, intelligent auto restart, LED display, self-diagnosis, healthy filters, energy-saving performance, golden fin coating, intelligent defrosting, compact design, low voltage start-up, automatic operation, and the use of environmentally friendly R32 gas. Additionally, Gree ensures easy installation and maintenance.

Gree provides a 10-year compressor warranty for inverter models, a 5-year spare parts warranty, and 2 years of free after-sales service.

Recently, Gree invented a solar-powered air conditioning system that is both practical and affordable. This system, soon to be available in Bangladesh, uses photovoltaic panels to power the cooling units directly, reducing energy costs significantly.

Gree has developed the world's first G-Boost inverter compressor, known for its efficiency and energy-saving capabilities. Gree air conditioners hold a high energy efficiency rating, significantly reducing electricity costs. Gree's proprietary G-Boost inverter technology can save up to 60% more energy than traditional air conditioners. Furthermore, Gree ACs retain their functionality even when outdoor temperatures reach up to 65°C, thanks to this unique inverter technology—an exclusive and sophisticated innovation by Gree.

Gree ACs are also equipped with built-in inverter technology that is environmentally friendly. G-Tech, with five-level washing and water-electricity separation, ensures greater comfort and safety.

TDS: How are you addressing changing consumer preferences, particularly regarding smart home integration and user-friendly features?

MNA: Customer preferences and satisfaction are at the heart of everything we do. Today's consumers are informed, digitally savvy, and demand international standards at affordable prices. We do our utmost to deliver exactly that.

The boom in Bangladesh's air conditioner market is not just about escaping the heat—it's about embracing smarter living. With the Gree AC Wi-Fi system, users can control their air conditioners from long distances, experiencing superior comfort at all times. The market is expanding rapidly, and Gree is aligned with evolving consumer preferences for comfort, control, and clean air.

Air conditioning, once considered a luxury, has now become a necessity for many households and commercial spaces.

TDS: What steps are you taking to expand your market presence both in urban and emerging rural markets across Bangladesh?

MNA: To expand our market presence in both urban and rural areas across Bangladesh, we are implementing strategies focused on strengthening our retail and distribution networks, leveraging digital marketing, and tailoring our products and services to local needs. We are also prioritising relationship-building with local communities and entrepreneurs, while embracing innovative marketing and communication methods.

Looking ahead, Gree aims to meet every challenge, open new pathways, embrace innovation, and lead industry development with a spirited and dynamic approach. We are committed to promoting high-quality development in air conditioning manufacturing and creating a better life for all.

