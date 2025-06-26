Elite hitech: A vision of affordable comfort for Bangladesh

Mohammed Shafiqul Islam, Managing Director, Elite Hitech Industries Ltd.

In the heart of Cumilla, where the humid heat of summer often feels unbearable, one company is quietly revolutionising the air conditioning industry in Bangladesh—Elite Hitech Industries Limited. The story of Elite Hitech is not just about manufacturing air conditioners; it is a tale of ambition, innovation, and a commitment to social good that transcends mere profits. The company is building a future where air conditioning is accessible to all Bangladeshis, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Building the Future of Affordable Cooling

Elite Hitech's journey is a tale of vision, determination, and strategic moves. I moved to Chattogram in 1977 with little capital but a strong drive to succeed. By 1984, I had secured a customs clearing licence, opening the door to international business opportunities. In 1990, air conditioner imports began, followed by the launch of a large showroom at Bangabandhu National Stadium in 1996. A major turning point came in 2003 with a partnership with Midea, leading to the role of Master Distributor in Bangladesh by 2005. That ambition culminated in 2014 with the founding of Elite Hitech Industries in Cumilla, marking a decisive shift to local manufacturing and setting the foundation for today's success.

This move reduced import dependency and allowed for the creation of products specifically tailored to the needs of the Bangladeshi market, setting the foundation for today's success.

Our company's mission is to make air conditioning both affordable and locally produced. We started with a simple idea: to reduce Bangladesh's reliance on imported products and create something that meets the needs of our people. But our vision goes beyond business. It is about making life more comfortable for everyone, especially those who could not afford an air conditioner before.

Innovation for a Greener Tomorrow

The company's focus on innovation is one of its strongest pillars. Energy efficiency is not just a buzzword for us; it is a commitment to the environment and the consumer. Elite Hitech has led the charge in introducing eco-friendly refrigerants such as R290, a hydrocarbon refrigerant with zero ozone depletion potential. We are proud of our R290 models, which align with global environmental goals like the Montreal Protocol and Kigali Amendment. These models offer energy savings, superior cooling performance, and quiet operation—qualities that matter to every household.

But it is not just about reducing environmental impact. Elite Hitech's air conditioners also come equipped with advanced inverter technology that adjusts power consumption based on room load, making them more energy-efficient and cost-effective in the long run. The company's commitment to energy efficiency has earned it certifications from ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, underscoring its dedication to quality, environmental management, and safety.

Making Air Conditioning Accessible to All

While high-end products cater to the affluent, Elite Hitech is keenly focused on making air conditioning affordable for the broader population. The company has a range of products that cater to various segments, from budget-friendly models like the Elite GOLD series to Midea Portable Air Conditioners for smaller homes. We want to ensure that even those in rural areas or those on a tight budget can enjoy the comfort of air conditioning. That is why we are constantly updating our offerings to address the needs of all demographics.

In fact, Elite Hitech is actively working on expanding its market presence across both urban and rural Bangladesh. The company's marketing strategies range from online social media campaigns to sponsoring events, newspaper advertising, and billboard placements, ensuring that its products reach as many people as possible.

Smart, User-Friendly Features for the Future

In response to changing consumer preferences, Elite Hitech is also integrating smart features into its air conditioners. Though the company is not yet fully equipped with voice assistants like Alexa or Google Home, we assure customers that these features are coming soon. We understand that the future is digital, and we are actively working on integrating these technologies to ensure our products stay ahead of the curve.

Additionally, the company is committed to improving user experience with simple and elegant designs, especially for elderly users and those in remote areas. Our ACs and remotes are user-friendly, and we are constantly updating them to ensure everyone can use them with ease. With a dedicated customer service team available through a toll-free number, the company ensures that every customer has easy access to support when needed.

Looking to the Future

Looking ahead, Elite Hitech Industries Limited is focused on strengthening its position as a leader in the local air conditioning market. We are particularly excited about the potential of energy-efficient, eco-friendly products. We see this as just the beginning. The air conditioning market in Bangladesh is growing, and we are committed to playing a significant role in making it sustainable, affordable, and accessible to all.

Through innovation, a focus on energy efficiency, and a commitment to making life more comfortable for all, Elite Hitech Industries is setting the stage for a future where air conditioning is no longer a luxury, but a necessity that every Bangladeshi can enjoy.