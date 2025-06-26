Delivering quality products at affordable prices

Shabbir Hossain, Director – Marketing, Singer Bangladesh Limited

The Daily Star (TDS): How would you describe your company's current position and market share within the air conditioning industry?

Shabbir Hossain (SH): Singer Bangladesh Limited has established itself as a leading and trusted name in the air conditioning segment, driven by its strong brand heritage, extensive retail footprint, and customer-centric approach. With a robust nationwide distribution network, we have maintained a solid market position with a significant market share, particularly in the residential AC category. Our focus on affordability, energy efficiency, quality, and after-sales service continues to ensure a loyal customer base and sustainable growth in both inverter and non-inverter segments.

Alongside Singer ACs, we are now offering Beko-branded ACs from our parent company, Beko—Europe's No.1 large home appliances company. Beko ACs incorporate advanced global-standard technology to deliver enhanced performance, energy efficiency, and intelligent comfort—perfectly suited to the needs of today's modern consumers.

TDS: What innovation and technology have you integrated in your products to enhance energy efficiency?

SH: Singer's ACs feature advanced Green Inverter Technology, enabled by eco-friendly R32 refrigerant gas, which ensures efficient cooling with reduced electricity consumption and lower environmental impact. R32 enhances energy efficiency and supports our commitment to sustainability. Additional features such as fast cooling and energy-saving modes further help users enjoy powerful, cost-effective, and eco-conscious air conditioning.

TDS: How are you addressing changing consumer preferences, particularly regarding smart home integration and user-friendly features?

SH: Understanding the shift towards smarter lifestyles, Singer ACs now come with intelligent features such as smart control via mobile apps (Homewiz). Our designs prioritise user convenience, including features like auto-cleaning, sleep mode, and multi-stage filtration systems through a 4-in-1 filter and HEPA filter.

In addition to the above features and technologies, Beko ACs are equipped with intelligent functionalities like Wi-Fi connectivity and an integrated ioniser for enhanced comfort and air quality.

We continuously gather consumer insights to adapt our offerings, ensuring that every model is intuitive, modern, and tailored to the evolving expectations of Bangladeshi households.

TDS: What steps are you taking to expand your market presence both in urban and emerging rural markets across Bangladesh?

SH: Singer is expanding its market presence by targeting both urban and rural segments through its strong nationwide retail network and channel partnerships. For urban customers, we focus on offering modern, energy-efficient models with smart features, backed by attractive promotional offers and free installation services. In rural areas, our affordable pricing, localised marketing, and expanding service coverage ensure that more households can access reliable air conditioning solutions. To address affordability, we are providing 12-month 0% EMI facilities. Our goal is to deliver comfort and trust, irrespective of the location.

