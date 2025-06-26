Common AC remote features explained smply

Temperature Control

Increases or decreases the room temperature in 1°C increments.

Sleep Mode

Automatically raises the temperature gradually to save energy during sleep.

Swing Mode

Controls the up-down or left-right movement of the air flap.

Dry Mode

Removes excess humidity without overcooling the room.

Silent / Quiet Mode

Reduces internal fan noise for peaceful operation.

Auto Restart

Automatically resumes previous settings after a power outage.

Timer (On/Off)

Schedules the AC to start or stop after a set number of hours.

Fan Speed

Adjusts the fan speed—Low, Medium, High, or Auto—for desired airflow.

Mode Selector

Helps switch between modes like Cool, Dry, Fan, Heat, and Auto.

Turbo / Jet / Powerful Mode

Maximises cooling or heating in the shortest time.

Display On/Off

Turns the remote or unit display light on or off, often for night use.

Smart Spots for Maximum Cool

Where you install your AC can make all the difference. Here are a few insights from an industry insider on how to get it right