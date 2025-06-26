Common AC remote features explained smply
Temperature Control
Increases or decreases the room temperature in 1°C increments.
Sleep Mode
Automatically raises the temperature gradually to save energy during sleep.
Swing Mode
Controls the up-down or left-right movement of the air flap.
Dry Mode
Removes excess humidity without overcooling the room.
Silent / Quiet Mode
Reduces internal fan noise for peaceful operation.
Auto Restart
Automatically resumes previous settings after a power outage.
Timer (On/Off)
Schedules the AC to start or stop after a set number of hours.
Fan Speed
Adjusts the fan speed—Low, Medium, High, or Auto—for desired airflow.
Mode Selector
Helps switch between modes like Cool, Dry, Fan, Heat, and Auto.
Turbo / Jet / Powerful Mode
Maximises cooling or heating in the shortest time.
Display On/Off
Turns the remote or unit display light on or off, often for night use.
