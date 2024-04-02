Prevent AC woes with smart maintenance

Summer's on its way, and with it comes the increasing need for annual AC maintenance. However, for many, it results in frequent repair visits by their local electricians who may end up lengthening the process in the hope of some few extra cashes. This situation can be frustrating, as it not only causes inconvenience but also increases the cost of maintaining the AC system.

While multiple repair visits can be a nuisance, it is not the worst-case scenario when it comes to the consequences of a poorly maintained AC. Very often we come across headlines in the newspapers featuring various fire outbreaks originating from AC blasts. The recent incident took place on 24th March 2024 when a fire broke out at a 17-story building near Gulsan-1. The Fire Service and Civil Defense pinned down the outdoor unit of an air-conditioner on the eighth floor of the building as the origin spot of the fire. There were no casualties reported in this case, but unfortunately, it is not the same for the many other accidents that take place every year.

The good news is that many AC problems can be prevented with proactive maintenance and some smart user habits. Here's a comprehensive guide to keeping your cool and avoiding frequent AC breakdowns:

Regularly Clean or Replace the Air Filter

Air filters play a critical role in maintaining an efficient air conditioning system, capturing dust, and pollen. However, clogged filters can restrict airflow through the system which forces the AC unit to work harder to achieve the desired cooling temperature. S. Sahaj Karim, Operation Manager at Vision Electronics suggests, "Cleaning or replacing the AC filters regularly, ideally every month during peak usage periods, prevents dust and dirt from clogging the system, ensuring optimal air quality and unit performance."

Adding to it, Salim Ullah Salim, Director of Marketing at Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles Ltd shares, "During periods of high usage, such as Bangladesh's summer months, the air filters should be cleaned every two weeks. You can use mild soap and cold water for cleaning, and let them air dry fully before re-inserting."

Outdoor Unit Cleaning

Another crucial part of an air conditioner is the outdoor unit which should be inspected at least twice every year. Engr. Md. Arifuzzaman, Head of Air Conditioner After Sales Service at Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC agrees saying, "The outdoor unit condenser should be kept clean and free from debris such as leaves, dirt, and grass clippings. Regular cleaning helps maintain proper airflow and prevents overheating."

Mr. Salim suggests turning off the air conditioning system before cleaning the outdoor condenser unit. "Using a soft brush attachment, you can gently brush or vacuum the appliance," he adds while reminding us that the condenser fins should not be bent.

Opt for an Upgrade

If you hear strange noises from your AC when turning it on, don't ignore them. Rattling or squeaking often indicates mechanical issues needing attention. While some can be fixed with regular inspection, frequent occurrences may warrant an upgrade. There are various innovative features available in the market. Mr Karim from Vision Electronics shared that they offer Titan Golden Fin Technology that provides robust protection against rust and fin damage.

At Jamuna Electronics, advanced ACs can detect leaks in the refrigerant lines and automatically shut off the system to prevent refrigerant loss and damage to the compressor. They also offer smart diagnosis and alerts that can monitor the AC's performance and alert you to potential problems before they become major issues allowing early intervention and repairs. Mr Salim also mentioned the self-cleaning function which automatically cleans the evaporator coil, reducing the need for frequent professional cleaning and minimizing dust buildup, a common cause of wear and tear.

Md. Zahirul Ahsan, Deputy Manager at Elite Hi-tech Industries Ltd. shares, "We use 100% copper condenser and evaporator coil with uniform thickness which will prevent chances of leakage."

When it comes to industrial usage of ACs, Walton's COATEC series (Industrial Solutions) air conditioner can be a master solution, as suggested by Arifuzzaman at Walton. It has a special anti-corrosive coating that protects from various harmful chemicals in coastal saline environments and industrial sulfur-rich regions.

Schedule Regular Maintenance

Annual maintenance by professional technicians is key to AC efficiency and preventing repairs. Many renowned companies offer excellent after-sale services. Jamuna Electronics as well as Vision Electronics offer free cleaning services twice a year. In addition to that, Vision also provides a 2-year warranty for spare parts and a compressor warranty for 5 years (non-invertor) and 10 years (invertor). "We provide 1 Year Free Service for newly purchased AC (registered customers). For Residential usage Customers get at generally 3 free services in this period. We also ensure 3-Years Spare Parts support," shares Mr Arifuzzaman from Walton. On the other hand, Mr Zahirul from Elite Hi-tech ensures that they provide periodic maintenance at intervals of 6 months which includes regular cleaning and inspection.

With proper care and attention, you can keep your cool all summer long without worrying about unexpected breakdowns or costly repair bills.