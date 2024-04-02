Key considerations for your cooling quest

Imagine it's the peak of summer, the sun is blazing outside, and the heat indoors feels stifling. You've finally decided it's time to invest in an air conditioner to keep your home cool and comfortable. However, before you rush into a purchase, there are crucial factors to consider.

While the price and brand are important factors, there's much more to focus on while selecting the perfect AC unit for your home.

Determining the right AC capacity for your room

No matter which popular AC brand in Bangladesh you're planning to buy from, capacity is one of the most crucial elements to consider. The first selection criteria regarding capacity must be based on the size of your room. All brands come with the thumb rule for capacity explaining how many sq. ft. make up a ton or more (e.g. 120 sq. ft. = 1 ton; 240 sq. ft. = 2 tons), assisting individuals in finding the correct ton.

Md. Zahirul Ahsan, Deputy Manager, Elite Hitech Industries Ltd. said, "Choosing the right AC ton involves factors like sunlight exposure, top-floor placement, and occupancy. Rooms with direct sunlight or on the top floor may need extra tons. Furthermore, a general rule suggests 1 ton of cooling for every 100 square feet of space accommodating around 4 people."

Shabaj Karim, Operation Manager, Vision Air Conditioner stated the obvious that it is essential to go through and follow the standard guidelines which would make your vision much clearer on what to get.

Choosing the right capacity of an air con is significant for effective cooling. An undersized unit will fail to cool sufficiently, while an oversized one may lead to excessive energy consumption and discomfort.

Ariful Islam, Deputy Executive Director and Head of Research and Innovation Residential Air Conditioner at Walton has emphasized looking into the same element stating, "While 12,000 BTU (British Thermal Units) equals 1 ton, the standard international math of it is 3,517 watts curating 1 ton. You must mandatorily check the specifications beforehand so that you are sure about which AC will suit your home the best."

Additionally, Ariful also highlighted focusing on the input power of an AC. Different brands provide different values of input power, however, it is best to go with the AC containing the lowest input power as that is the definition it being efficient in terms of electricity.

What goes hand in hand with the input power are the COP (Coefficient of Performance) – used for heating air cons, and EER (Energy Efficiency Ratio) — used for cooling air cons. It is imperative to note that the higher the COP or EER, the more efficient and energy-saving the AC tends to be.

You might wonder what the actual use of BTU is and why it is paramount. Selecting the appropriate BTU capacity is essential for both performance and cost-effectiveness.

"BTU is vital when buying an AC as it gauges the unit's cooling capacity, directly affecting its efficiency in cooling a space. Too low a BTU can lead to ineffective cooling and discomfort, while an excessively high BTU may cause unnecessary energy usage and expenses," said Md. Zahirul Ahsan, Deputy Manager, Elite Hitech Industries Ltd.

The other essentials

While it is essential to find an AC that fits within your budget, it is also crucial to consider factors like energy efficiency and maintenance costs over the unit's lifespan to determine the overall value. Depending on your budget, your preference for brand and features may vary.

Furthermore, energy-efficient air conditioners can significantly reduce your electricity bills while minimizing environmental impact and maintaining comfort.

Although, energy-saving models may have a higher upfront cost but can result in long-term savings through lower energy consumption.

Other elements that you must center your purchase around include air quality, cooling speed, installation and maintenance, noise level, service and spare parts availability, the usage of gas, smart features, and warranty and after-sales service.

"Some ACs come with built-in air purification features, such as filters or ionizers that help remove pollutants, allergens, and odors from the air, improving indoor air quality.

Considering air quality features is important for individuals, especially people with allergies, or respiratory issues," said Sanjana Mahmud, Product Manager, HVAC, Singer Bangladesh Ltd.

"If you're someone with a large family and lives in a spacious home, rapid cooling becomes necessary and required to uphold comfort levels and productivity, particularly during scorching summer days," said Shabaj Karim, Operation Manager, Vision Air Conditioner.

While faster cooling may seem desirable, it is essential to balance cooling speed with energy efficiency to avoid excessive energy consumption and temperature fluctuations.

"It may not occur to most people, but emphasizing the usage of gas and selecting the right one for an AC is crucial. Verifying whether the AC contains R-32 gas is of great importance, as it's the type of gas permitted by our government," said Ariful Islam, Deputy Executive Director and Head of Research and Innovation Residential Air Conditioner, Walton.

The difference between a split AC and a window AC

While split air conditioners are now prevalent in many locations, there was a time when window ACs were also highly favored. Whether you opt for a window or split AC for your space, it's essential to consider the four major differences including installation, design, cooling capacity, and aesthetics between the two types before you decide.

Sanjana Mahmud, Product Manager, HVAC, Singer Bangladesh Ltd. explained, "Window AC units fit into window openings or specially prepared walls, housing all components in a single unit. They partially protrude outside and inside the room, while split-system ACs have two main components: an indoor unit mounted on a room wall and an outdoor unit placed outside, connected by refrigerant lines and wiring."

In the case of design, window ACs have a compact, box-like design installed directly in a window frame or through a wall opening, while split ACs feature a sleeker design with the indoor unit mounted high on a wall. Window units are generally smaller and less powerful, suitable for single rooms, while split units offer a wide range of capacities for cooling multiple rooms or buildings. Lastly, window ACs may be less aesthetically pleasing as they protrude from the window, while split units blend seamlessly into room decor.

"Ensuring a seamless cooling experience surely begins with a consideration of key factors: capacity, room dimensions, sun exposure, BTU, and more. But, opting for and prioritizing a reputable brand can ensure that all factors are meticulously addressed. Neglecting quality increases the likelihood of unfortunate incidents. Yet, quality alone isn't sufficient; exceptional post-purchase service provided by trained professionals is equally vital as regular maintenance is inevitable for any AC system," said K M G Kibria, Head of Brand and Communication Minister, Myone Group.

When it comes to outfitting our homes, we all aim for perfection, whether it's heavy electronics, home appliances, or furniture. Bangladesh has witnessed remarkable growth in its electronics industry, with established brands catering to people's evolving needs and comfort. With such a diverse choice of brands and a thorough understanding of all factors, selecting the ideal air conditioner for your home should feel like a breeze resulting in the perfect investment.