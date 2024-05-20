Top AC deals to keep you cool

This summer has kicked off with blistering heat, making people's lives miserable and setting a record as one of the worst in decades. It's forecasted that even hotter days lie ahead. Therefore, air conditioning (AC) has become a necessity to beat the heat. Consumer electronics and home appliance companies are coming forward, offering lucrative deals to make AC purchases more affordable for buyers. However, navigating through the myriad of options offered by companies can be overwhelming. To assist you in this selection process, here's a glimpse of what's on offer this summer.

WIN A TRIP

Singer's enticing offer, 'Singer Marhaba Istanbul,' featuring a 4-day, 3-night couple's trip to Istanbul, is still available. As part of the campaign, fortunate customers who purchase any product, including an AC, from a Singer outlet, dealer outlet, or www.singerbd.com stand a chance to win a trip to Istanbul, Turkey, along with guaranteed discounts.

Nonstop Millionaire

Walton's 'Nonstop Millionaire' offer, part of the nationwide ongoing 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-20' unveiled during Eid-ul-Fitr, is still ongoing. This exciting offer presents customers with the opportunity to win cash up to Tk. 10 lakh. The promotion has garnered widespread acclaim, particularly among first-time AC buyers. On May 8, one of the buyers received 1 million Taka upon purchasing a listed Walton electronic product under this offer.

"To avail of the 'Nonstop Millionaire' offer, customers have to register digitally. Through a computer-generated process, an SMS is sent to the customer, informing them of what they have won. The reason behind naming the campaign 'Walton Digital Campaign' is that Walton aims to create a strong database of their customers to provide a smooth after-sales service experience," said Augustin Sujan Barai, Assistant Director at Walton.

Scratch and win at the AC fair

Transcom Digital's 'AC Fair' presents an opportunity for customers to win prizes, ranging from a minimum of 1000 taka to a 100% free AC, through their scratch and win promotion. This deal is only accessible at all physical stores, where customers are invited to select one scratch card from a selection of six. "Notably, the success stories are already rolling in, with two lucky winners having secured Transtec ACs completely free of charge," shared a knowledgeable representative from Transcom Digital. The fair, which commenced last month, promises to keep the excitement going until May 30, ensuring ample time for customers to benefit from this offer.

Pay on your terms

Companies often provide installment options for purchasing ACs. While this facility is typically available throughout the year, its popularity surges during the festive season when expenses tend to rise.

Samsung provides both EMI and installment facilities, which can be availed through their authorized dealers such as Electra and Transom. The offers vary based on the distributor. Most brands offer EMI facilities through credit cards. Transcom provides the flexibility of 0% EMI with an extended period of 36 months on selected brands.

When purchasing Gree products, consumers have the opportunity to transact through various showrooms, display centers, partners, and dealers, using cash or monthly installments ranging from three to 18 months. This can be facilitated with credit and debit cards from about 35 banks. "Usually, such EMI options for ACs offer flexible payment plans that allow customers to spread the cost of their AC purchase over several months, making it more manageable and affordable," said Sanjana Mahmud, Assistant Manager-Product at Singer Bangladesh Ltd.

Walton does not impose any extra charges if the payment is settled within the 12-month period with a down payment of 30%. Additionally, Walton provides special benefits to its customers under the "Hire Purchase and Family Protection Policy" when purchasing from Walton Plaza in installments by paying a down payment.

Transcom and Singer offer Shohoj Kisti for individuals without a credit card. With installment payments spanning from 3 to 12 months, individuals can purchase various electronic products, including ACs.

Buy Online

Alongside personalized shopping experiences and round-the-clock availability, the additional discounts offered by online stores are enhancing purchase convenience and catering to the needs of modern consumers.

"The online deals, which include discounts, free shipping, and exclusive offers, aspire not only to incentivize but also to encourage online purchases," said Sanjana Mahmud, Assistant Manager-Product at Singer Bangladesh Ltd.

Check the websites of the AC companies to know about their latest online deals.