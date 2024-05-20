Did you know?

Cinemas played a key role in early air conditioning investments

In the 1930s, cinemas across the US invested in air conditioning to draw in viewers seeking relief from the summer heat, thus paving the way for the emergence of "Summer Blockbuster" releases.

Who initially coined the term 'air conditioning'?

Stuart Cramer coined the term "air conditioning" in 1906 to describe his system for regulating humidity and temperature in textile industries, emphasizing its productivity and quality benefits.

Pioneers of the single-room AC

H.H. Schultz and J.Q. Sherman are credited with inventing the first single-room air conditioner, which was designed to perch on a window ledge and vent through the window opening. Initially, this groundbreaking innovation came at a high price, nearly £300, which was significantly more than the typical weekly wage of around £20.