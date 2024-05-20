Smart ACs Redefining Comfort in Bangladesh

The pervasive influence of smart and advanced technology is evident in the air conditioning sector worldwide. AC companies are integrating their products with smart features like intelligent eye, voice control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and more, leveraging Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Additionally, they are incorporating advanced features such as Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems, Advanced Air Filtration, Advanced Materials and Coatings, and so on.

It's crucial to acknowledge the significant strides made by Bangladeshi AC companies. By implementing several smart and advanced features in their air conditioners, they have not only remained current but also prioritized innovation and efficiency in cooling solutions.

SAMSUNG

AI Auto Cooling Mode

The AI Auto Cooling mode employs advanced algorithms to tailor personalized optimal cooling, meticulously factoring in variables such as outdoor temperature, indoor temperature, operational duration, and individual user behavioral patterns, ensuring a finely tuned climate control experience.

Wind-Free Mode

The WindFree technology in Samsung's Wind-Free AC system offers a cooling experience. It was built to leave behind the discomfort of direct cold drafts, as WindFree gently cools the area with tranquil still air. Not only does it minimize ambient noise, but also significantly slashes energy consumption by an impressive 77%, all while maintaining a perfectly stable temperature for your ultimate comfort.

Activating this feature is as simple as pressing the dedicated WindFree button on your remote control. Once engaged, watch as the AC's flap elegantly closes, initiating the emission of soothing still air through 23,000 micro holes discreetly integrated into the panel to enjoy uninterrupted comfort and efficiency with the touch of a button.

Freeze Wash

Maintaining cleanliness in AC units is as essential as regularly mopping your floors. Recognizing this necessity, the Wind-Free AC came up with the ingenious "Freeze Wash" feature. This function offers the ability to remove 95% of bacteria from the indoor unit and remove dust and dirt around the heat exchanger, facilitating a thorough and automated cleaning process for the cleaning of the AC.

AI Energy Saving Mode

The AI Energy Saving mode is a feature present in Samsung ACs that ensures additional energy saving by optimizing energy consumption.

Voice Control

This smart feature allows users to adjust various settings and functions using spoken commands. From setting temperature, adjusting fan speed, switching modes, and zoning control to scheduling and energy monitoring, you can verbally make the task of using an AC more efficient.

ECO Mode

The motto of the ECO mode is "save energy but still stay cool" as it uses less compressor capacity compared to normal mode, which reduces energy consumption. It lets users cool their room and themselves more efficiently when it's not too hot outside or just save energy and money at any time.

SINGER

4in1 Filter + HEPA Filter

This particular 4in1 + HEPA Filter in the ACs is built in a way that helps omit the small dust molecules and particles from the air that comes out of the air conditioner.

Green Inverter Technology

The Green Inverter Technology embedded in Singer ACs contains the R-32 gas that slashes energy consumption by up to 60%, curbing carbon emissions and mitigating greenhouse gas release. This series of ACs also ensures reliable operation across a broad voltage spectrum, including lows as extreme as 135V.

Refrigerant Leakage Detector

The Refrigerant Leakage Detector incorporated in the ACs detects when the gas in the outdoor unit runs out and needs a refill. The E9 signal will then appear. Until the outer unit is refilled, the AC will not turn on," said Sanjana Mahmud, Product Manager – HVAC.

"The upcoming smart and advanced features that Singer plans on integrating into their ACs this year include the WiFi Connectivity feature and the Anion Generator feature. The Anion feature will help kill bacteria and viruses, promoting increased energy, workplace efficiency, and improved sleep quality for users," she further added.

TRANSCOM

Flash Cooling

The Inverter type air conditioners of Transcom use high-frequency compressor start-up technology to generate a strong flow of cool air in an extremely short time for instant coolness.

Fireproof Electric Control Box

The Fireproof Electric Control Box present in the Inverter ACs is crafted from ABS plastic material, boasting a 5VA flame retardant rating for enhanced safety. Furthermore, the outer surface is encased in sheet metal, effectively isolating the electric control box from potential fire hazards.

High-Efficiency Tube

The High-Efficiency Tube in the air conditioners increases the number of inner groove teeth from 45 to 54, enlarging the heat transfer area and increasing heat transfer efficiency by 7.3%.

Steamer Discharge

The advanced plasma discharge and air purification technology remove odors, viruses, bacteria, and harmful gases from the room.

Intelligent Eye Mode

The advanced sensor detects human movement, and if no one is in the room, it can automatically change to an energy-saving operation.

Soft Dry Mode

The Soft Dry mode ensures dry, clean, fresh, and healthy air emerging from the AC.

Coanda Airflow

The Coanda Airflow feature ensures comfortable and pleasant air conditioning throughout the entire room.

Eco-Friendly Refrigerant

It's the next-generation refrigerant that has "0 (zero)" Ozone depletion and very low global warming potential. It ensures environmental protection and improves the global environment.

Walton

Coatec

The Coatec feature has been integrated specifically industrially polluted and coastal areas where heat exchangers corrode easily. Designed with the challenges of these specific areas in mind, Coatec serves as a protective shield, enhancing the durability and longevity of the air conditioning unit in harsh conditions.

3in1 Convertible Feature

"With the help of the 3in1 convertible feature (present in the ACC series, Krystaline, Preto, and 6-Star AC), users can easily change the capacity of their existing AC from a larger tonnage system to match the cooling requirements of a smaller room, resulting in reduced costs. If the room's dimensions change, there's no need to replace the AC; users can simply adjust the capacity by changing the settings through the remote control. Users can control the cooling capacity as per requirement and customize it to 9000 BTU/hour, 12000 BTU/hour, and 18000 BTU/hour," mentioned Engr. Ariful Islam, Head of Research and Innovation, Walton Residential Air Conditioner.

Digital Display Technology

This technology, present in the ACC series of Walton ACs, allows users to monitor power consumption directly, without needing internet access. Users can also view voltage, inside and outside room temperature, and past electricity usage data.

Voice Control

Walton's air conditioners represent a significant advancement in user accessibility and convenience through the integration of both English and Bengali voice control capabilities. This dual-language feature demonstrates Walton's commitment to inclusivity, catering to the diverse linguistic preferences of their customer base, especially in regions where Bengali is widely spoken.

Smart IoT

Smart IoT technology has been integrated into the ACs, allowing customers to control their ACs remotely using their smartphones from anywhere at any time. This technology can also be connected to Google Assistant, Alexa, and more. Users can monitor the power consumption of the AC and diagnose its performance through the app.