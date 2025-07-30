Pioneering the fourth-generation banks with record deposit achievements

Dr Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Managing Director & CEO, NRBC Bank

The Daily Star (TDS): What is the current state and trend of bank deposits in the country?

Dr Md Touhidul Alam Khan (DMTAK): Currently, Bangladesh is home to 62 commercial banks. Despite global economic uncertainties, the banking sector in Bangladesh has experienced a consistent increase in deposit collection. According to the latest report from Bangladesh Bank, the total deposits in the banking sector reached BDT 18.2 trillion as of 30 April 2025, reflecting a 4.5% growth compared to the same period last year. Nonetheless, global instability stemming from the Russia–Ukraine conflict, ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and the United States' tariff policies have exerted some influence on Bangladesh's financial landscape. If both domestic and international conditions improve, it is anticipated that deposit flows will further accelerate.

TDS: What major deposit schemes does your bank currently offer, particularly those tailored to specific customer segments?

DMTAK: As previously highlighted, the banking landscape has undergone substantial transformation. Nevertheless, people in Bangladesh are increasingly gravitating toward formal banking channels. Customers are looking to safeguard their hard-earned money, while banks are expanding their reach through an extensive network of branches, sub-branches, digital platforms, mobile banking, and agent banking.

NRBC Bank continues to demonstrate steady deposit growth. As of the end of June, our total deposits amounted to BDT 20,200 crore. This growth is primarily driven by customer-centric services, innovative deposit schemes, and the trust we have built. Currently, we serve our customers through 109 branches and 415 sub-branches across the country. To cater to diverse customer needs, we have introduced a variety of deposit schemes, including General Savings Accounts, Fixed Deposits (FDR), Monthly Savings Schemes (DPS), Double/Triple Benefit Schemes, Millionaire Schemes, and Pensioner Schemes. We also offer specialised deposit schemes tailored for professionals and working individuals. For instance, the Shikkhaguru scheme is designed to honour educators, while targeted savings schemes are available for garment workers and other labour professionals.

TDS: What innovations has your bank introduced in terms of technology, payments, and security to benefit depositors?

DMTAK: There is significant potential to expand mobile deposit services among the unbanked population in Bangladesh. According to the Global Findex 2025 report by the World Bank, over 50% of unbanked adults globally—more than 650 million people—live in Bangladesh, which has a low financial inclusion rate of around 50%. Despite some progress, a large segment of the population remains without access to formal financial services. The widespread use of mobile technology presents a huge opportunity to bridge this gap, enabling more people, especially those with low incomes, to access banking through mobile deposits and financial technology solutions. This can significantly enhance financial inclusion and economic participation in Bangladesh.

We are committed to enhancing banking convenience and security through the strategic use of information technology. Our focus goes beyond time and location—we prioritize the evolving needs of our customers. By leveraging digital solutions such as our mobile banking app, Planet, and internet banking, we have made banking services readily accessible at our customers' fingertips.

TDS: What are your bank's future plans for developing new deposit schemes and enhancing operational modes for depositors?

DMTAK: Technology is instigating continuous and rapid transformations across the globe. In addition to online and digital services, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now making its way into the banking sector. We are actively exploring ways to harness AI to enhance benefits for our customers. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce Digital Deposit Packages and Nano Banking Services. These offerings will include micro-loans and micro-deposit savings schemes that can be managed entirely through mobile applications on a daily or weekly basis.

This innovative approach will eliminate the need for customers to visit the bank physically, even for cash deposits or withdrawals after maturity. The entire process will be automated, with funds directly deposited into customers' accounts.

TDS: What role do you believe the government should play in strengthening public trust and ensuring the safety of deposits in the banking sector?

DMTAK: While commercial banks operate as business entities, they are also regarded as public institutions and are regulated directly by the government. Bangladesh Bank, on behalf of the government, issues licences, supervises operations, and ensures adherence to regulations. As a result, Bangladesh Bank and the government play a vital role in fostering public trust in the banking sector. Rigorous supervision and regularly updated policies are essential to maintaining sector stability.