Salt on your walls? Protect with a smart solution

Efflorescence affects 70-80 percent of homes in Bangladesh. Salinity issues typically arise during or after the rainy season in our country.

Maintaining building surfaces during the rainy season is a significant challenge in Bangladesh. The monsoon's relentless rains not only test the resilience of structures but also put their aesthetic appeal at risk. Efflorescence, a common issue in this region, exacerbates these challenges, making it difficult to preserve the beauty and durability of walls.

Efflorescence occurs when water-soluble salts present in building materials, such as bricks and plaster, dissolve in water and migrate to the surface. As the water evaporates, it leaves behind white, powdery deposits, giving walls a neglected and aged look. More importantly, efflorescence indicates underlying moisture issues that can compromise the structural integrity of buildings over time.

This process is not only cumbersome but also expensive, requiring significant time and effort.

Repainting walls or covering efflorescence-affected areas with furniture or tiles are other common solutions. However, these approaches merely mask the problem without addressing the underlying moisture issues, leading to recurrent efflorescence and ongoing maintenance costs.

One unique solution provided by Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited is Hydroloc, which is designed to combat efflorescence without the need to break and replace existing plaster. This simple penetrative coating infiltrates the small pores in the plaster, neutralising the salinity inside the structure and forming a protective barrier that prevents salt build-up on the surface, ensuring long-lasting protection and aesthetic appeal.

In conclusion, homeowners invest effort and care in decorating their homes to reflect their unique style and maintain pristine living spaces. Efflorescence disrupts this by tarnishing wall paints and compromising aesthetic appeal. By choosing the right solution, homeowners can safeguard their homes' beauty and structural integrity.