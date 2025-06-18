Performance ≠ Promotion: Then why should someone Perform!

"I gave my best, but someone else got the promotion." Sounds familiar? In corporate settings, a common sentiment echoes across performance review meetings and coffee break discussions are "Despite giving my best, I wasn't promoted." For many professionals, these disconnects between performance and promotion become a source of frustration and disillusionment. It prompts a deeper question: If high performance does not guarantee career advancement, then why perform at all?

I often asked myself these questions during my time at an organization where I eventually became a C-suite officer. I was with the company for 13 years, and for the first 8 years, I remained at the same level despite having a strong performance record. However, I stayed focused on delivering consistent results and becoming a valuable asset to the organization. Eventually, the company placed its trust in me and appointed me as their first-ever homegrown CHRO—an achievement I will never forget.

The same paradigm is seen in storytelling and popular culture. In The Lion King, Simba's journey reveals a powerful truth: performance isn't always followed by a promotion, but it defines legacy. After his father's death, Simba didn't step into the role of king through a formal coronation or structured succession plan. In fact, he ran away—lost, uncertain, and without a title. But in the wilderness, through acts of courage, care, and quiet leadership, he grew into who he truly was. When he returned, it wasn't a crown that made him king—it was his actions with purpose.

That's the philosophy we often miss in corporate life: true performance may not always be rewarded with a promotion, but it builds a reputation that no title can replace. It also says that the promotion is often role-based rather than reward-based.

Here's the soul of the matter: your performance is your signature. Promotion is often someone else's decision. Many professionals find meaning in excellence for its own sake, customer impact, team trust and credibility, and personal growth and mastery. Steve Jobs once said: "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." And Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, famously shared: "Not every effort gets immediate recognition. But every effort builds who you are".

Performance is largely an individual endeavor—rooted in commitment, discipline, and expertise—while promotion is a systemic and strategic decision involving broader organizational considerations, including business needs, succession planning, visibility, political alignment, stakeholder perception, and role availability.

To begin with, one must acknowledge that not all job roles are designed with clear vertical progression. For example, consider the profession of a disc jockey (DJ) in a luxury hotel or popular club. The DJ might consistently deliver outstanding performances, keeping the audience engaged and boosting the venue's reputation. However, no matter how exceptional their delivery is, they are unlikely to be promoted to the role of hotel owner, club manager, or the creative director overseeing the brand. Their role is structured more horizontally—with possibilities for lateral growth in reputation, remuneration, and reach—but not vertical advancement. This analogy holds true for numerous other professions across sectors.

Performance, therefore, should not be seen narrowly as a ticket to promotion but more broadly as a reflection of one's professional identity, self-mastery, and inner excellence. Philosopher Marcus Aurelius once wrote, "Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one." In modern workplaces, this idea translates into the principle that consistent performers build character and credibility, even if organizational titles remain unchanged.

This nuanced understanding helps to explain why some individuals do not seek promotions at all. Many professionals, particularly those in creative, caregiving, or specialist roles, find deep satisfaction in the craft of their work, not in climbing the organizational hierarchy. For them, performance is not a means to an end, but an end in itself. Their sense of fulfillment comes from impact, mastery, and meaningful contribution.

Moreover, organizations are increasingly embracing talent lattice models over rigid ladders. These models encourage lateral moves, job enrichment, and project-based leadership roles as alternatives to traditional vertical promotions. In such structures, performance is rewarded through visibility, influence, learning opportunities, and compensation—but not always through a change in title. This reflects the evolving nature of work, where success is measured by value creation, not just hierarchical ascent.

Top executives and thinkers echo this sentiment. Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has stated, "Effort doesn't always get immediate recognition. But it defines who you are." Similarly, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, emphasized in an interview, "We reward people for being learn-it-alls, not know-it-alls." These views highlight that performance is intrinsically valuable, especially when it demonstrates growth, adaptability, and resilience in uncertain times.

And this brings us to the final, perhaps most important, truth: high performance may not always lead to promotion, but it guarantees professional survival and relevance. In an era marked by frequent layoffs, technological disruptions, and economic instability, consistent performers are the ones retained, relied upon, and remembered. They become the "go-to" professionals—the quiet leaders who stabilize teams and carry organizations through crisis. Their contributions may not always show up in org charts, but they are etched into institutional memory.

Hence, performance should not be limited to a transactional pursuit of titles or bonuses. It should be embraced as a personal standard, a habit of excellence, and a source of pride, satisfaction, and legacy. The rewards of high performance are often intangible yet invaluable: trust, respect, autonomy, and inner fulfillment.

In conclusion, while performance may not be directly proportional to promotion, it is certainly proportional to professional identity and long-term impact. To perform is to stand tall—even without a pedestal. As Aristotle said, "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit." Let performance be your habit and let the promotions—when they come—be a bonus, not the benchmark.

Faisal Imtiaz Khan is an executive & life coach; and professor at Centennial College, Ontario.