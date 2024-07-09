Jamuna Electronics making AC for wellness and comfort

There is no substitute for AC for wellness and comfort. Once upon a time, the use of AC was like a luxury. But with the evolution of time, the use of AC is no longer a luxury, but a part of daily needs.

Environmental and health protection, energy savings, comfort and minimum service complaints—these things must be kept in mind before buying an AC. And the most popular brand of Bangladesh, Jamuna is producing AC by considering every issue seriously.

Air conditioner or AC used to be a luxury accessory of our urban life but due to changes in lifestyle over time, AC is now a very necessary appliance in our daily life, moreover due to climate change there's intense heat of summer in our region that's why the demand for AC is increasing day by day. However, there are important aspects that must be taken into consideration before the customer buys the desired product.

Are you buying the best product at an affordable price?

Is the AC saving maximum power?

Is it environment-friendly and ensures clean air?

Does it ensure minimum service complaints and after-sales service?

Taking the above into consideration, Jamuna Electronics, one of the strategic business concerns of one of the country's largest industrial conglomerates Jamuna Group, is manufacturing and marketing the best quality, highest energy efficient ACs in the country.

Environmental and Health Protection:

The powerful 'antivirus filter' in the Jamuna AC repels viruses. Germs in the air are very harmful to the body. Jamuna AC has a built-in 3rd Generation UVC sterilizer which destroys the bonds of bacterial DNA and RNA ensuring healthy and 99% pure air.

The 'High-Temperature Self Cleaning Technology' cleans the accumulated ice and dirt inside the AC in four automatic steps, making the airflow always active and the AC last longer. Apart from this, Jamuna AC's 'PM 2.5 Filter' has 'Dust Collecting Technology', which prevents dust from getting mixed in the air. At the same time, the natural moisture of the skin is maintained due to the 'Vitamin C filter' of Jamuna AC. As a result, the skin remains fresh and protected.

Besides, the PM 2.5 filter uses 'High-Pressure Ionization' and 'Nano Cold Catalyst Electronic Dust Collecting Technology' to purify the smallest indoor dust particles (below 2.5 microns), which ensures air purity. The 'Cold Plasma Technology Air Ionization' in Jamuna AC removes mental fatigue increases body vitality and keeps the house free from infection.

Apart from this, Jamuna AC's 'Silver Ion Filter' and 'Degerming Filter' prevent harmful bacteria in the air and help in removing bad odors from the room. All environmental and health-protecting technologies are combined in Jamuna AC, which ensures 99% clean air.

Self-Cleaning Technology: With Jamuna AC's self-cleaning technology, the dust and odor accumulated in the evaporator of the AC can be easily removed by pressing the clean button on the remote.

Smart Inverter: Consumes less electricity and guarantees correct temperature.

Point Five W Standby: Electricity bills in conventional on/off systems are uncontrollable and erratic. Many low-cost ACs in the market do not have the 'Point Five W Standby' system. So Jamuna Inverter AC is 70% more energy efficient than normal AC.

Eco Mode Technology: This cutting-edge technology makes the Jamuna AC's compressor run very slowly and reduces the pressure on the condenser, which means the compressor motor uses less power to run the entire AC system, thus making the electricity bill more affordable.

Sleep Mode Function: There is a high risk of the human body turning white or pale during sleep when using standard AC. Not only that, the electricity bill is also high. But the sleep mode technology on the Jamuna AC will ensure a peaceful and healthy sleep by regulating the temperature and providing low cool and humidity free air, while also reducing power consumption.

Inner Grove Copper Tube: It keeps the refrigerant gas flow smooth and uninterrupted, which ensures power saving and proper cooling.

High EER: The higher the EER rating on an AC, the more efficient it is. Hence Jamuna air conditioner ensures correct temperature while consuming less electricity.

Turbo: Jamuna AC's turbo cooling system regulates the correct temperature in less time.

Freeze Prevention: Prevents ice build-up in AC coils.

4D Air Flow: Due to this technology Jamuna AC delivers air evenly to every corner of the room. 4D air flow technology can quickly cool the room and give the user a more comfortable feeling.

Strong Dehumidification: Removes moisture from the air more efficiently and keeps the house clean.

Wi-Fi Control: You can easily control the AC through the mobile app. Jamuna Smart AC can be controlled using the app. It is possible to control the temperature and humidity of the AC from anywhere without remote by changing other functions such as AC on/off, mode change, fan speed control, and swing.

I-FILL: In this mode the indoor unit runs for a few minutes even when the air conditioner is turned off. This helps keep the indoor unit's copper coils dry and resists the build-up of dust and dirt deposits.

FOLLOW ME TECHNOLOGY: This 'Artificial Intelligence' technology detects the surrounding and ambient temperature of the user's living space to automatically control the temperature and make the user's zone comfortable.

Jamuna is constantly working on new innovations. Jamuna AC has the latest dual inverter technology so it saves 70% energy and cools the temperature 45% faster. The AC has fire accuracy, off-line voice control (remote and without internet), and powerful antivirus filter with third UVC disinfection technology, which has already received a huge response in the market.

For winter or summer solutions – Jamuna has Hot & Cool AC – which will give you warmth in winter and coolness in summer. Besides, there are Inverter, Dual Inverter, and Non-Inverter AC which have capacities of 1 ton, 1.5 ton, and 2 ton.

In 2024 Jamuna is giving 24/24 offer for air conditioners to solve service problems. In this offer you can buy Jamuna AC with free installation within 24 hours, free cleaning service 2 times in 24 months, and AC will run all day for only 24 taka!

So Jamuna AC, made with innovative and useful technology, means a clean air experience and an assured service guarantee.