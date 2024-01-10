Youth activism and the Palestinian resistance

As we witness genocide unfolding on our very screens, it is undeniable we have entered a new era where the internet has democratised information, making it far more difficult to fool the masses, especially young people.

Gen Z is the generation of the internet. It has been our home, our playground, our school - we've practically been raised by it. This is a strength pro-Palestine denizens have been utilising. Young people have been using their internet knowledge and presence to spread the word about war crimes being committed in Gaza, the lies being spread by the Israeli state and the stories of Palestinians and their families on the ground as reported by young Gazan journalists. Not only that, the "BDS" movement, which calls for the boycott, divestment and sanction of Israel, has been gaining traction. Major companies that have thrown their support behind Israel have seen their stocks drop in value significantly in the face of these mass boycotts.

However, there has been no shortage of pushback either. Western media outlets have been spreading anti-Palestinian narratives and blatant misinformation constantly. Furthermore, many people who have posted online about Palestine claimed that they are being censored on social media, with posts having abnormally low reach and many posts and prominent accounts being taken down. In light of this, people have started to censor certain words or use code words to evade the algorithm, a testament to how young people's internet knowledge is being put to good use. Many now use the watermelon slice emoji, which has the same colours as the Palestinian flag and is a symbol of resistance that has been used by Palestinians for a long time, to show their support.

Despite the effectiveness, this is only a temporary solution, and the algorithms are bound to eventually catch on. Therefore, the only way to truly overcome the algorithm is to overwhelm it – post so much that many of them slip through the cracks and escape censorship. Additionally, interacting with pro-Palestine posts will go a long way, even if you have only a few followers, as it will push those posts up in the algorithm and show them to more people.

It is also important that we spot disinformation and propaganda spread through the media, and not allow it to manipulate us. For example, pictures have been circulating of Israel sending boxes labelled "Medical Supplies" and incubators to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. However, why would the boxes be labelled in English, rather than Arabic or even Hebrew? Furthermore, Al-Shifa Hospital has sufficient incubators, but what it doesn't have is fuel to run them, as Israel has cut off electricity in the region. So, what good will more incubators do? This should raise everyone's eyebrows about the true intention behind these actions.

Young people have always been at the forefront of progress. As the vanguard for change, the fires of revolution burn hot in our blood, and these flames are only fanned by young Palestinians who are showing the world what it truly means to be a revolutionary, anti-colonial force fighting relentlessly for liberation. So, let us follow in their footsteps, and fight just as relentlessly for a Palestine free from colonisation, occupation, and genocide.