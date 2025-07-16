Will Elon Musk be able to become a 'third force' in American politics?

Once two good friends, they now stand in two opposing camps.

We're talking about American President Donald Trump and Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk. This duo was vocal about various comments and activities during Trump's second presidential campaign.

However, recently, some of Musk's actions and comments regarding the Trump administration caused him to be quickly removed from Trump's good list.

Just a few days later, Musk took the initiative to get directly involved in politics.

At the beginning of this new endeavor, he announced that the US is about to have a "third party". But does the US want a third party led by someone like Musk? Can Musk bring about change in American politics?

Today, we will find out the answers to these questions on today's Star Explains.