Thu Oct 24, 2024 01:21 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 01:25 AM

Four possible ways to solve the presidential crisis

Thu Oct 24, 2024 01:21 AM

About two and a half months after the interim government took office, President Shahabuddin said in a recent interview that he did not have any documentary evidence of Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

After his statement, a storm of discussion and criticism began. There was a demand for the resignation of the president from various quarters.

Yesterday, protesters surrounded Bangabhaban and tried to enter it at one stage at night.

Watch some possible ways to solve the presidential crisis on today's Star Viewsroom.

ছাত্রলীগ
|রাজনীতি

ছাত্রলীগ নিষিদ্ধ

বুধবার স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় এই সংক্রান্ত একটি প্রজ্ঞাপন জারি করে।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সংবিধান বাতিল ও রাষ্ট্রপতিকে অপসারণে জাতীয় ঐক্যের ডাক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে