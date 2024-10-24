Four possible ways to solve the presidential crisis

About two and a half months after the interim government took office, President Shahabuddin said in a recent interview that he did not have any documentary evidence of Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

After his statement, a storm of discussion and criticism began. There was a demand for the resignation of the president from various quarters.

Yesterday, protesters surrounded Bangabhaban and tried to enter it at one stage at night.

Watch some possible ways to solve the presidential crisis on today's Star Viewsroom.