Chittaranjan Das plants 3 lakh palm trees in 16 years

Chittaranjan Das, of Jashore, has planted at least 2,88,000 palm trees during his lifetime up until now. As a tree lover, he started this back in 2008 and plans to continue his pet project.

By planting palm trees, Chittaranjan earned praise and respect from many like him throughout the country.

During such times of climate change and global warming, Chittaranjan led by example to show what a man's love for nature can do and how such small individual efforts bring a humongous over a lifetime.