In Feni's Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas, 3km of embankments of the total 122km of embankments on the Muhuri, Kahua and Silonia rivers have been breached. If the embankments are not repaired within a short time, millions of people of the two upazilas may be flooded again by the upstream waters. Due to the forecast of floods, the common people are in fear of floods almost every night.