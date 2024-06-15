He indites: / Not all daggers kill.

On my birthday,

Bitan genially offers

Rushdie's Knife.

He indites:

Not all daggers kill.

We were scared;

stabbing of the author

made to newsflashes

and debates. Probing

unveiled a layered context.

Do all casualties stir the air?

At home or work, sufferers

seldom show signs of injury

when cutters flaunt the edges

of sucrose crystals.

Kiriti Sengupta, the 2018 Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize recipient, has poems published in The Common, The Florida Review Online, Headway Quarterly, and elsewhere.He has authored 14 books of poetry and prose, two books of translation, and edited nine anthologies. Sengupta is the chief editor of Ethos Literary Journal.