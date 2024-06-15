Star Literature
Sat Jun 15, 2024
Last update on: Sat Jun 15, 2024 10:32 AM

Violence

He indites: / Not all daggers kill.
ILLUSTRATION: MAISHA SYEDA

On my birthday,
Bitan genially offers 
Rushdie's Knife
He indites: 
Not all daggers kill.
We were scared; 
stabbing of the author
made to newsflashes 
and debates. Probing 
unveiled a layered context. 
Do all casualties stir the air? 
At home or work, sufferers 
seldom show signs of injury 
when cutters flaunt the edges 
of sucrose crystals.

Kiriti Sengupta, the 2018 Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize recipient, has poems published in The Common, The Florida Review Online, Headway Quarterly, and elsewhere.He has authored 14 books of poetry and prose, two books of translation, and edited nine anthologies. Sengupta is the chief editor of Ethos Literary Journal.

