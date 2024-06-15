Violence
On my birthday,
Bitan genially offers
Rushdie's Knife.
He indites:
Not all daggers kill.
We were scared;
stabbing of the author
made to newsflashes
and debates. Probing
unveiled a layered context.
Do all casualties stir the air?
At home or work, sufferers
seldom show signs of injury
when cutters flaunt the edges
of sucrose crystals.
Kiriti Sengupta, the 2018 Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize recipient, has poems published in The Common, The Florida Review Online, Headway Quarterly, and elsewhere.He has authored 14 books of poetry and prose, two books of translation, and edited nine anthologies. Sengupta is the chief editor of Ethos Literary Journal.
Comments