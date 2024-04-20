Let me be free
Let me be free.
Let me be free
to soar, to fly
to meet the sky
on my own terms.
Let me be free
to write, to rewrite
History? No. That
cannot be. How can
the past be rewritten
unless we travel back
in time? To teleport
backward or forward
to the stars, we need
science, laws, rules.
Discipline. Then, can
we be free to find the
freedom we seek?
All the same, I write…
Let me be free.
Let me be free
to soar, to fly
to meet the sky
on my own terms.
I feel so happy—
euphoric they say.
Is it all a romance,
this urge for freedom,
this urge to fly, to soar?
Is it all a myth? Or an
ideal, an unattainable
fantasy we create, we
love, we adore? I dream,
dream of utopia, of
freedom and therefore,
I write…
Let me be free.
Let me be free
to soar, to fly
to meet the sky
on my own terms.
For this freedom,
people war. They
die. They construct
an ideal they consider
right and then kill
each other for what
they call their birthright.
And yet, they yearn,
for this elusive, war-torn
idea that eludes as I
write, tied to the rules
of a language and of
words that guide me
to think. If I were free
of these, could I
write or think or
concretise my
dreams… my
ideals…
Let me be free.
Let me be free
to soar, to fly
to meet the sky
on my own terms.
Does Lucy* sing
of freedom while
she roams among
stars?
*Lucy: An ancestor to humans who lived 3.2 million years ago.
Mitali Chakravarty has founded an online journal Borderless which has published its first hard copy anthology, Monalisa No Longer Smiles: An Anthology of Writings from across the World. She has recently brought out her first collection of poetry, Flight of the Angsana Oriole: Poems.
Comments