Let me be free.

Let me be free

to soar, to fly

to meet the sky

on my own terms.

Let me be free

to write, to rewrite

History? No. That

cannot be. How can

the past be rewritten

unless we travel back

in time? To teleport

backward or forward

to the stars, we need

science, laws, rules.

Discipline. Then, can

we be free to find the

freedom we seek?

All the same, I write…

Let me be free.

Let me be free

to soar, to fly

to meet the sky

on my own terms.

I feel so happy—

euphoric they say.

Is it all a romance,

this urge for freedom,

this urge to fly, to soar?

Is it all a myth? Or an

ideal, an unattainable

fantasy we create, we

love, we adore? I dream,

dream of utopia, of

freedom and therefore,

I write…

Let me be free.

Let me be free

to soar, to fly

to meet the sky

on my own terms.

For this freedom,

people war. They

die. They construct

an ideal they consider

right and then kill

each other for what

they call their birthright.

And yet, they yearn,

for this elusive, war-torn

idea that eludes as I

write, tied to the rules

of a language and of

words that guide me

to think. If I were free

of these, could I

write or think or

concretise my

dreams… my

ideals…

Let me be free.

Let me be free

to soar, to fly

to meet the sky

on my own terms.

Does Lucy* sing

of freedom while

she roams among

stars?

*Lucy: An ancestor to humans who lived 3.2 million years ago.

Mitali Chakravarty has founded an online journal Borderless which has published its first hard copy anthology, Monalisa No Longer Smiles: An Anthology of Writings from across the World. She has recently brought out her first collection of poetry, Flight of the Angsana Oriole: Poems.