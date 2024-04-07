World Health Day 2024: My health, my right

Around the world, the right to health of millions is increasingly under threat. Diseases and disasters loom large as causes of death and disability. Conflicts are devastating, causing death, pain, hunger, and psychological distress. The burning of fossil fuels is simultaneously driving the climate crisis and taking away our right to breathe clean air, with indoor and outdoor air pollution claiming a life every 5 seconds.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Council on the Economics of Health for All has found that at least 140 countries recognise health as a human right in their constitutions. However, countries are failing to enact and implement laws that guarantee their populations' access to health services. This underpins the fact that at least 4.5 billion people—more than half of the world's population—were not fully covered by essential health services in 2021.

To address these types of challenges, the theme for World Health Day 2024 is 'My health, my right'. This year's theme was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere, to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination.

Understanding your health rights is crucial. You have the right to safe and quality care without discrimination, privacy and confidentiality of your health information, informed consent for treatment, and bodily autonomy.

Taking action to protect your right to health is essential. Advocating for policy changes, organising communities, and promoting health as a priority are impactful ways to drive change.

For governments, enacting legislation to realise the right to health across various sectors is vital. This includes implementing policies to tax harmful substances like tobacco and alcohol, promoting healthy environments by reducing fossil fuel subsidies, and ensuring fair and equal working conditions for health and care workers.

Investing in health is not just a moral imperative but also makes economic sense. Globally, we need additional funding to scale up primary health care, which is essential for delivering accessible, acceptable, and high-quality health services to all.

Building strong health systems centered on primary health care, fostering transparency and accountability, and engaging the public in decision-making processes are critical steps toward achieving health equity.

It is also crucial to address the health needs of marginalised populations and safeguard access to health care during conflicts and humanitarian crises, in line with international humanitarian and human rights laws.

Ultimately, recognising and upholding the right to health is fundamental to creating a healthier, more equitable world for all.