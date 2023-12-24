When does excess smoking-related mortality subside after quitting?

After giving up smoking for three decades, individuals substantially lowered their chances of dying prematurely due to heart disease, cancer, or respiratory issues.

Quitting smoking significantly reduces the risk of early death compared to continuing the habit. Yet, there has been uncertainty about how long it takes to reap these benefits. To address this, researchers examined data from 440,000 adults (with an average age of 47) sourced from the U.S. National Health Interview Survey and National Death Index. They aimed to understand how the duration since quitting smoking related to mortality rates.

Over an average tracking period of 11 years, current smokers faced two times higher risks of cardiovascular-related deaths, three times higher risks of cancer-related deaths, and a staggering 13 times higher risk of respiratory-related deaths compared to individuals who had never smoked.

However, among former smokers who had quit within the past decade, they managed to mitigate roughly 50% to 60% of these elevated risks. The remarkable finding was that after a 30-year period of quitting smoking, the increased risk of dying prematurely was almost completely eliminated.

This study published in JAMA Internal Medicine underscores the profound benefits of quitting smoking, demonstrating that even after three decades, the hazards associated with cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory problems significantly diminish. It emphasises the importance of giving up smoking as early as possible to enhance overall health and longevity.