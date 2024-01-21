Tobacco use declines despite tobacco industry’s efforts to jeopardise progress

Globally, there are 1.25 billion adult tobacco users, according to the latest estimates in the World Health Organisation's (WHO) tobacco trends report out today. Trends in 2022 show a continued decline in tobacco use rates globally. With about 1 in 5 adults worldwide consuming tobacco, compared to 1 in 3 in 2000.

While the numbers have steadily decreased over the years, the world will make it to a 25% relative reduction in tobacco use by 2025, missing the voluntary global goal of a 30% reduction from the 2010 baseline. Only 56 countries globally will reach this goal, down four countries since the last report in 2021.

WHO urges countries to continue putting tobacco control policies in place and continue to fight against tobacco industry interference and to accelerate efforts for tobacco control, as there is still much work to be done. "The Global Tobacco Industry Interference Index 2023," published by STOP and the Global Centre for Good Governance in Tobacco Control, shows that efforts to protect health policy from increased tobacco industry interference have deteriorated around the world.

Country surveys consistently show that children aged 13–15 years in most countries are using tobacco and nicotine products. To protect future generations and ensure that tobacco use continues to decline, WHO will dedicate this year's World No Tobacco Day to protecting children from tobacco industry interference.

In February 2024, countries are set to meet in Panama for the 10th Session of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) Conference of Parties, where the tobacco industry will try to influence global health policies by offering financial and in-kind incentives, interfering with countries rights to protect the health of their populations. Strengthening the WHO FCTC is a global health priority outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals.