The intersection of climate change and disease: Emerging health threats

Climate refers to the long-term pattern of weather conditions in a particular region or on the entire Earth. In an increasingly interconnected and complex world, the intertwined challenges of climate change and the spread of diseases have become a prominent concern for global health experts, policymakers, and scientists.

Climate change and diseases

Climate change is a significant variation in average weather conditions. Observed changes over the 20th century include increases in global air and ocean temperatures, rising global sea levels due to the melting of snow and icebergs, and changes in atmospheric temperature. These changes are caused by extra heat in the climate system due to the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

This rising temperature may increase evapotranspiration, as a result of which water evaporates from the soil. There is an increase in the salinity of the soil in the coastal areas due to the rise in sea level. This scenario of gradual salinity intrusion into the coastal areas of Bangladesh is very threatening for the primary agricultural production system, coastal biodiversity, and human health.

Excessive intake of salt increases the risk of hypertension, or high blood pressure, and stroke. Pregnant women have been found to be particularly at risk of gestational hypertension, pre-eclampsia, miscarriage, and postpartum infant morbidity and mortality.

Additional greenhouse gases are primarily produced by human activities such as the burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil, and natural gas), deforestation, more agricultural activities, and land use. Rising levels of CO2 in the atmosphere will also reduce the nutritional quality of certain crops and increase the likelihood of greater micronutrient deficiency.

Water borne diseases

Waterborne diseases are infections caused by pathogens (bacteria, viruses, or parasites) that are transmitted through contaminated water. Climate change can exacerbate the spread of these diseases. Warmer temperatures can lead to higher water temperatures in lakes, rivers, and coastal areas.

Warmer water can promote the growth of harmful microorganisms, including certain bacteria and algae, which can contaminate water sources and increase the risk of waterborne diseases. Cholera is the most common health issue that is highly connected to climatic conditions. Cholera and typhoid both diseases are particularly connected with heavy monsoon rainfall, high summer temperature, and rising river water levels.

Climate change and mental health risks

In recent years mental health has become a gigantic issue. Mental health deteriorated day by day. Changes in weather can cause mood swings. New evidence from Bangladesh shows that the weather influences anxiety and depression.

In the dry season, people are less anxious but more depressed than in the monsoon. Anxiety increases with a rise in temperature and humidity. Women are at higher risk than men for depression, while men are more susceptible to anxiety.

The writer is a Nutritionist and student of Master of Public Health (MPH) Programme, AIUB.