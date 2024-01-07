Managing muscle health as we age

As we age, our bodies undergo various changes, and one significant concern for many is the gradual loss of muscle mass and function known as sarcopenia. From around the age of 30, muscles tend to grow weaker and smaller, a process that accelerates beyond age 75 but can begin earlier or later in some individuals. This decline can lead to symptoms like weakness, reduced stamina, and difficulties with physical activities, impacting mobility and increasing the risk of falls and fractures in older adults.

Sarcopenia is not solely caused by age; it is also influenced by factors such as reduced nerve signaling to muscles, hormonal changes (like decreased growth hormone and testosterone levels), and a decreased ability to convert protein into energy. Even individuals who remain physically active may experience some muscle loss, though the rate might be slower compared to those who are inactive. While there is not a specific test to diagnose sarcopenia, any noticeable loss of muscle mass is significant because it affects strength and mobility.

To counteract sarcopenia, engaging in regular exercise—especially resistance or strength training—is crucial. These exercises, involving weights or resistance bands, help build muscle strength and endurance. The right exercise regimen, in terms of intensity and frequency, is essential for maximum benefit and minimal risk of injury.

Collaborating with a physical therapist or trainer to develop a tailored exercise plan can be immensely beneficial. Interestingly, even within as little as two weeks, resistance training can improve an older adult's ability to convert protein into energy.

Additionally, maintaining a balanced diet with adequate calories and protein is crucial for preserving muscle mass. Ensuring the body receives the necessary nutrients can help combat sarcopenia. Understanding sarcopenia empowers individuals to take proactive steps to mitigate its effects.

By staying physically active, engaging in resistance training, and prioritising proper nutrition, it is possible to slow down the progression of muscle loss and maintain strength and mobility as we age.