Gastrointestinal bleeding risk in aspirin users for preventing heart issues

Between 2016 and 2020, a study in the US published in the American Journal of Medicine looked at whether taking aspirin to prevent heart issues affected the chances of bleeding in the stomach. They studied over half a million adults aged 45 and older who went to the emergency room due to this type of bleeding.

The key findings were:

1. The number of cases of stomach bleeding in people using aspirin to prevent heart issues went up from 7.5 to 10 cases per 100,000 people each year.

2. The highest rates of bleeding were seen in those older than 75, going from 20.4 to 31.6 cases per 100,000 people.

3. More people who experienced stomach bleeding were using aspirin for prevention in 2020 compared to 2016.

4. Those taking aspirin for prevention had higher chances of needing hospital care, procedures like endoscopy, and blood transfusions if they had stomach bleeding.

In simple terms, this study discovered that between 2016 and 2020, more people taking aspirin to prevent heart issues experienced stomach bleeding. This risk was particularly higher in older individuals. Those who faced bleeding and were taking aspirin for prevention needed more medical attention, such as hospital stays and procedures.