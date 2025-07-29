Zinnat eager to showcase skill and technique in final

New York-based boxer Zinnat Ferdous expressed excitement over making her domestic debut in Bangladesh at the National Boxing Championships on Tuesday -- nearly two years after first representing the country at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The 31-year-old, who advanced to the semifinals with a bye, comfortably defeated her opponent Achia Khatun to reach the final of the 52kg weight category. In today's final, Zinnat will be facing Afra Khandokar -- the elder sister of Bangladesh football captain Afeida Khandokar -- who beat Sejuti Islam in the other semifinal.

"When I entered the ring, many supporters were cheering for me. I felt their love because they think I'm playing for Bangladesh. It was really exciting, and I enjoyed it," Zinnat told reporters after completing her first bout in Bangladesh.

"I feel very good to be playing in Bangladesh for the first time after representing the country internationally for two years. Playing on home soil in front of a lot of fans is a feel-good factor for me."

Regarding her opponent, Zinnat said, "Style makes the fight. Every boxer has their own style. I think Achia was a bit different -- she seemed loaded and played defensively. The fight could have been different had she been technically sound, but I never underestimated her. A win is a win."

Zinnat mentioned her eagerness to show her prowess in the final.

"I want to enjoy the final fight. I'm excited and want to show my skill and technique," she added.

Inspired by her husband, Zinnat began boxing in 2021 at the age of 27. Since then, she has won medals in five of the seven tournaments she has competed in. Now working at Google, she dreams of winning gold for Bangladesh on the international stage.

"I've won five medals in seven tournaments. My goal is to win a medal in every event. I share the dream of winning at the upcoming South Asian Games and hope to become the first Bangladeshi boxer -- male or female -- to win gold in the next international tournament for Bangladesh," she said.

Zinnat's parents -- her father from Nawabganj and mother from Pabna -- moved to New York in 1987. There, she has been training rigorously: six days a week, running four days, boxing five days, and doing strength training three days a week.

Zinnat, who believes boxing has strong potential in Bangladesh, was not dissatisfied with the current setup at Mohammad Ali Boxing Stadium in Dhaka.

"I think many things can be improved in the future. But it's a good start, and many young boxers are getting involved. In the USA, gyms are air-conditioned and have lots of equipment and coaches. With sponsor support, we can improve the environment here as well."