Sabalenka ready to ‘kick ass’ in rare man-versus-woman showdown

Aryna Sabalenka said she's ready to "kick ass" when she faces volatile Australian star Nick Kyrgios in a "Battle of the Sexes" tennis showdown next year.

World number one Sabalenka is set to face Kyrgios in a rare man-versus-woman contest, reportedly due to take place in Hong Kong in January before the Australian Open.

The Sabalenka-Kyrgios showdown echoes the famous 1973 "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition match, when Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in a key moment as the push for women's rights gained ground.

Kyrgios threw down the gauntlet to Sabalenka earlier this week, saying in an interview he would easily dispatch the 27-year-old from Belarus.

Speaking after her US Open semi-final victory on Thursday, Sabalenka said she was excited by the "cool" prospect of facing up against Kyrgios.

"I think it's gonna be spectacular to watch. It's going to be fun, especially against someone like Nick," she said.

"He said in another interview, that I genuinely think that I'm going to win. And I'll definitely go out there, and I'll try my best to kick his ass."

Sabalenka said she was unaware of where the match was likely to be held.

"We are not sure about the place," she said. "But definitely if we're going to bring it, we're going to bring it to somewhere where it's going to be a lot of people watching, and we're gonna put a lot of pressure on Nick."

The 30-year-old Kyrgios, ranked 651 in the world after a series of injuries, has not played since losing in the second round at the Miami Open in March.

Sabalenka by contrast is eyeing the fourth Grand Slam singles title of her career after advancing to Saturday's US Open final.