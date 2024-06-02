Venues in West Indies

T20 World Cup 2024
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda Number of matches: 8 Capacity: 10,000
Providence Stadium Providence, Guyana Number of matches: 6 Capacity: 20,000
Kensington Oval Bridgetown, Barbados Number of matches: 9 (including the final) Capacity: 28,000
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground Gros Islet, Saint Lucia Number of matches: 6 apacity: 15,000
Brian Lara Cricket Academy San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago Number of matches: 5 Capacity: 15,000
Arnos Vale Stadium Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Number of matches: 5 Capacity: 18,000

 

