T20 World Cup: Get to know the captains via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the captains of the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on India' Rohit Sharma in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

ROHIT SHARMA

India skipper Rohit Sharma, one of the greatest batters to have graced the game, is yet to stamp his authority on a T20 World Cup with the bat.

The 37-year-old opener won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 and is set to become only the second player (alongside Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan) to have played all nine editions of the major event.

The right-handed batter amassed 200 runs in the 2014 edition, his highest in a single campaign, but failed to cross the 100-run mark in four other editions.

Rohit sits top for most sixes hit in T20Is with 190 maximums and India will bank on him to provide explosive starts.

Second on the list for most runs scored in the format, with a tally of 3974, Rohit is also second to Virat Kohli (amongst active players) for most runs in T20 World Cups. Virat sits top with 1141, while Rohit is hot his trail with 963 and could also become the third player to score 1,000 runs in T20 World Cups after Kohli and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (1016).

Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cups

Matches: 39

Innings: 36

Runs: 963

Best score: 79* (46) against Australia in the 2010 edition.

Average: 34.39

Strike-rate: 127.89

50s: 9

As captain:

Matches: 6

Won: 4

Loss: 2

Runs: 116

Average: 19.33