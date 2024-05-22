T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Desk
Wed May 22, 2024 09:11 AM
Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 09:16 AM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

Star Sports Desk
Wed May 22, 2024 09:11 AM Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 09:16 AM

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada taking on co-hosts USA in Dallas.  

As the cricketing world buckles up for another entertaining ride, here's a look at some interesting facts involving the 20 participants -- Papua New Guinea this time -- in the biggest ever cricket tournament.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Papua New Guinea begin their campaign with a tough first-up encounter with co-hosts West Indies on June 2, and have New Zealand, Afghanistan and Uganda to face off in Group C.

Papua New Guinea (PNG)

***PNG lost all three matches during their T20 World Cup debut in 2021, with their wicketkeeper failing to contribute in a single dismissal, leaving them as the only team yet to register a caught-behind dismissal in the event.

***On their path to ensuring a second appearance, PNG went unbeaten, topping the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier last year by winning six consecutive matches on home soil.

***The team boast no fewer than eight recognised all-rounders, offering both right and left-arm bowling options.

***They have 10 survivors from the 2021 campaign, including captain Assad Vala.

 

Related topic:
Papua New Guinea cricket teamT20 World CupICC T20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Babar Azam ‘looking forward’ to the England series

1w ago

Saifuddin only player axed from provisional World Cup squad: Lipu

1w ago

T20 World Cup: Greatest Moments

4d ago

Fraser-McGurk added as reserve for Australia's T20 WC squad

1d ago
|স্বাস্থ্য

আতঙ্কের আরেক নাম সরকারি হাসপাতালের লিফট

'আমি যেকোনো সময় মারা যেতে পারি সারাক্ষণ এমন ভয় নিয়েই কাজ করতে হয়।' 

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

কাল ১০ ঘণ্টা গ্যাস থাকবে না ঢাকার যেসব এলাকায়

৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification