T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada taking on co-hosts USA in Dallas.

As the cricketing world buckles up for another entertaining ride, here's a look at some interesting facts involving the 20 participants -- Papua New Guinea this time -- in the biggest ever cricket tournament.

Papua New Guinea begin their campaign with a tough first-up encounter with co-hosts West Indies on June 2, and have New Zealand, Afghanistan and Uganda to face off in Group C.

Papua New Guinea (PNG)

***PNG lost all three matches during their T20 World Cup debut in 2021, with their wicketkeeper failing to contribute in a single dismissal, leaving them as the only team yet to register a caught-behind dismissal in the event.

***On their path to ensuring a second appearance, PNG went unbeaten, topping the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier last year by winning six consecutive matches on home soil.

***The team boast no fewer than eight recognised all-rounders, offering both right and left-arm bowling options.

***They have 10 survivors from the 2021 campaign, including captain Assad Vala.