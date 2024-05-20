T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada taking on co-hosts USA in Dallas.

The two neighbours are placed in Group A alongside Ireland, Pakistan and India.

As the cricketing world buckles up for another entertaining ride, here's a look at some interesting facts involving the 20 participants, starting with Canada and the USA, in the biggest ever cricket tournament.

Canada

***Canada will be making their first ever appearance in a T20World Cup.

***Their squad is packed with experience, with 12 players aged 30 or more. No other team comprise more players in that age category.

***Discounting the reserves, their 15-member squad contains five players aged 35 or more.

USA

***Like their neighbours, the USA will be featuring in a T20 World Cup for the first time and also have 12 players in the 30-plus age group.

***Corey Anderson, who played the final of the 2015 ODI World Cup for New Zealand, will represent the USA.

***Former Canada captain Nitish Roenick Kumar, who had represented Canada at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup Qualifiers, also made the cut in USA's squad. His middle name is a tribute to Canadian Hockey League star Jeremy Roenick.

###The roots of international cricket are tied with the USA and Canada as the first-ever international cricket game involved the two nations in 1844. The match was contested at the grounds of the St George's Cricket Club in New York, where Canada won a low-scoring affair by 23 runs.