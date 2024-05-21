During bad times, you shouldn’t overthink: Liton

Bangladesh team opener Liton Das, who is going through one of the leanest patches in his international career, said that the key to come out of a bad phase is to stop overthinking and focus solely on the task at hand.

"During bad times, you shouldn't overthink. When you are in a bad phase, the more you think about it, the worse things will get for you," Liton said in a video posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on social media yesterday.

"The only option you have is to work hard in practice and take it seriously. During bad times, you need to keep cool and calm and not overthink. You should only focus on your cricket," he added.

The right-hander has made only 79 runs in six T20I innings this year at an underwhelming strike rate of 97.53.

The wicketkeeper-batter had taken part in the previous two T20 World Cups as well, where he made 260 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 113.04.

While saying that the 2021 edition in the UAE, where Bangladesh lost to Scotland in the first round, was a disappointment and the 2022 one in Australia, where the Tigers won against the Netherlands and Zimbabwe, was a comparatively better tournament, Liton said that his performances so far has not been up to the mark in T20 World Cups.

"We couldn't accomplish what we wanted to achieve in 2021. In 2022, we were in a different condition and even though we couldn't win against big teams, we didn't do too poorly.

"Personally, I was not up to the mark. I couldn't perform to my level. Suppose I scored less than 100 in the last two World Cup, if I make 101 runs this time that would mean I've done better. I will try to do better than I've done before.

Liton was also optimistic about the team's chances in the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, starting on June 2.

"Since the 2022 World Cup, I feel our T20 side is quite balanced. We have won many series and have been playing good T20 cricket. We were not just being handed victories. We have won against good sides and have been playing good cricket.

"No doubt, there will be extra pressure in the World Cup, every team will feel that. I think if we play really good cricket, play with a calm and cool attitude, play fearless cricket without thinking about the outcome we have a very good chance."