Paris Olympics 2024
Reuters, Paris
Fri Aug 9, 2024 02:38 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 02:43 AM

Most Viewed

Paris Olympics 2024

Holloway finally adds elusive Games gold

Reuters, Paris
Fri Aug 9, 2024 02:38 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 02:43 AM
PHOTO: REUTERS

American Grant Holloway finally added Olympic gold in the men's 110-metres hurdles to his sizeable medal collection on Thursday, building a one-metre lead by the halfway point before cruising to victory.

The 26-year-old, who had claimed virtually every other title in an utterly dominant half decade including three world championship gold medals, clocked 12.99 seconds.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

U.S. teammate Daniel Roberts lunged at the finish line before tumbling to the track in an effort that earned him silver in 13.09 seconds, beating Jamaica's bronze medallist Rasheed Broadbell by three-thousandths of a second in a photo finish.

Holloway was surprisingly beaten by Jamaica's Hansle Parchment at the Tokyo Olympics, and had downplayed talk that he desperately needed a victory in Paris.

Related topic:
Grant Holloway110-metres hurdlesParis 2024 Olympics
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Paris Games: What's happening on Day 12

1d ago

Duplantis soars to world record

2d ago

Paris Games: What's happening on Day 13

21h ago

McLaughlin-Levrone smashes world record to retain 400m hurdles crown

2h ago

Taiwan cheers Olympics badminton triumph over China in politically charged contest

3d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অভ্যুত্থানের মাধ্যমে সৃষ্ট সরকার দেশের প্রত্যেকের সরকার: ড. ইউনূস

তিনি বলেন, এখানে থাকবে সবার আকাঙ্ক্ষা পূরণের অধিকার।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূসকে শুভেচ্ছা, বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে কাজ করতে ভারত প্রতিশ্রুতিবদ্ধ: মোদি

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification