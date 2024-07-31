Gymnastics great Biles leads USA to Olympic women's team gold

Simone Biles of United States, Jordan Chiles of United States, Jade Carey of United States, Sunisa Lee of United States and Hezly Rivera of United States celebrate. Photo: REUTERS

Simone Biles led the United States to a dominant victory in the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday, laying the ghost of Tokyo as she claimed a fifth career Olympic gold medal.

Three years after Biles battled a disorientating mental block in Tokyo, pulling out of the team final in which the United States settled for silver, she and teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee led wire-to-wire in reclaiming gold ahead of Italy with Brazil taking bronze.