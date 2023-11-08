Stokes century revives England against Netherlands

Ben Stokes scored his maiden World Cup hundred as he rescued England from a top-order collapse against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.

A reverse swept four off paceman Paul van Meekeren saw Stokes, battling a longstanding knee injury, to the landmark in 78 balls, including five sixes.

Reigning champions England, rock-bottom of the 10-team table, were 192-6 when Stokes was joined in the middle by fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes (51) but the pair's stand of 129 took the total past 300.

From being 215-6 at the 40 over mark, England managed to reach 339-9 at the end of their innings