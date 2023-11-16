Rain threat looms over SA-Aus semifinal in Kolkata

Groundsmen work to cover the ground on the eve of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and South Africa at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on November 15, 2023. Photo: AFP

It has been dark and gloomy since early in the morning in Kolkata as rain, likely to be caused by the formation of a cyclone at the Bay of Bengal, could likely play spoilsport when South Africa take on Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of low pressure in a region of West Bengal that might cause rain disruptions over the next two days. There is also a cyclone in the forecast during this period.

It has also been drizzling since the morning in the city, throwing doubts over the second semifinal today.

However, reserve days have been allocated for both the semifinals and the final in the ongoing competition. If rain stops play today, the reserve day for the second semifinal will be activated on Friday. But with rain forecast even on Friday, the match between South Africa and Australia could lead to a washout.

And in case of a washout, according to the ICC rules, the team placed higher in the group stage standings would advance to the final. In that case South Africa would qualify for the championship match for the first time, having finished the group stage at number two position ahead of Australia, who finished at number three.

The winner of the second semifinal will take on the hosts India who had already reached the final, beating New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.