ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Reuters, Chennai
Sat Oct 28, 2023 09:54 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 03:14 PM

'Pakistan have not put together the perfect game yet'

Pakistan made a below-par 270 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium but fought back through their bowlers later, only to go down by a wicket in a thrilling contest.

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

'Pakistan have not put together the perfect game yet'

Reuters, Chennai
Sat Oct 28, 2023 09:54 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 03:14 PM
Pakistan players look dejected after South Africa win the match by 1 wicket. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur said their failure to click with the bat had cost them in the World Cup as he rued the lack of a perfect game where all the departments perform collectively following Friday's narrow loss to South Africa.

Pakistan made a below-par 270 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium but fought back through their bowlers later, only to go down by a wicket in a thrilling contest.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Look, to be brutally honest, we haven't put together the perfect game yet. I don't think we've batted well enough yet as a unit. I think that pitch, certainly par on that pitch is 300 at least. We haven't put together enough runs," Arthur said.

"And then we haven't put together a bowling performance that goes with it. Tonight I thought was our best bowling performance of the competition. We bowled really well, but I still thought we were under par in terms of the runs that we had.

"It hasn't been for lack of effort, we haven't got enough players in form at the minute, particularly with the bat."

Pakistan's fourth successive defeat after two early wins left them on the brink of elimination from the knockout stages but Arthur said he would not throw in the towel with matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand and England coming up.

"You never know. What I do know is we need to go and assess combinations again, we need to have a look at the holes we have within our team," Arthur said.

"We need to start improving in a lot of areas and we've got to go and finish this tournament with three victories. Every day we'll be trying and striving to do that."

Related topic:
Pakistan vs South Africaworld cupICC World Cup 2023ICC World Cup Cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Arthur warns against Pakistan 'witch-hunt' after World Cup flop

1d ago

Dutch hope to use Cook’s recipe for Bangladesh

22h ago

Bangladesh asked to bowl at Eden

16h ago

Survival at stake for Tigers

1d ago

Can Kolkata-boost uplift Tigers?

22h ago
|২৮ অক্টোবর জনসমাবেশ

ক্ষমতা হারানোর ভয়ে সরকার মাস্টারপ্ল্যান করে হামলা করিয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

একজন নিহত, সহস্রাধিক আহত ও তিন শতাধিক গ্রেপ্তার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হরতালের নামে সহিংসতা-ভাঙচুর করলে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা: ডিএমপি কমিশনার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে