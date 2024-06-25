Mbappe, Lewandowski score penalties as France and Poland draw 1-1

EURO 2024
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe, wearing a protective mask, (L) fights for the ball with Poland's midfielder #03 Pawel Dawidowicz during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between France and Poland at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski both scored second-half penalties as France and Poland played out a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, condemning France to a second-place finish in Group D with Austria shocking Netherlands to top the pool.

Mbappe, returning to action and wearing a mask to protect his broken nose, opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Lewandowski levelled with 11 minutes remaining.

France finished second in the group and will face a tougher last-16 tie after Austria turned the section on its head with a 3-2 win against the Dutch.

